‘House of Villains’ cast, release date, and how to watch the reality competition

It's safe to say that we will be counting down the days until the premiere of 'House of Villains.'

Prepare for loads of villainous shenanigans this fall, as the soon-to-be-a-hit competition series — House of Villains — is coming to a screen near you.

House of Villains will pit 10 of the most infamous contestants from some of our favorite reality TV shows against each other in a competition for $200,000 (as well as the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain”), and it is sure to be jam-packed with drama, fighting, backstabbing, and more.

Hosted by Joel McHale and produced by Irwin Entertainment, the contestants on House of Villains will compete in battle-royale challenges weekly that will test their physical, emotional, and mental strength – and you do not need to be the biggest, baddest villain to take home the win!

Whoever emerges as victorious after the challenge will earn immunity for the week, however, one villain will be sent home episode after episode until “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” remains.

Using their villainous abilities to manipulate their fellow competitors and climb their way to the top, these 10 contestants will do whatever they need to do to take home the win, making for a must-see series that you will definitely not want to miss.

In an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, host Joel McHale dished about the show, deeming it as “unhinged” and “bananas.”

“This new show (it’s gonna be on E!) called House of Villains, and they basically took all the villains from reality shows in the last 20 years, and they all live together and they compete.. There’s an open bar… It is an unhinged, bananas, well Johnny Bananas is actually on it… OMAROSA’s there. Tanisha’s there. Tiffany Pollard…. I rarely say the shows I’m on are good. I’m kidding, they’re all phenomenal, but this one is really, it’s crazy.”

Do you have questions about this forthcoming competition series? If so, keep scrolling – we got you covered!

Who will be competing on House of Villains?

As mentioned, 10 of the most infamous contestants from some of our favorite reality TV shows will be competing on the inaugural season of House of Villains:

We could not envision a more villainous cast, and we could not be more excited to see these stars back in action, doing what they do best. Don’t take it from us, take it from TikTok user @coccacocca – who dished that this cast was “put together by reality TV Gods” prior to breaking down each and every contestant.

“The cast of this show was put together by reality TV Gods… I cannot wait to watch this show, and you know I’ll be doing it here and you’ll be watching it with me.”

When will House of Villians premiere?

According to E! News, “House of Villains premieres with a 75-minute supersized episode Thursday, October 12, at 10pm” – we seriously can’t contain our excitement!

How can you watch House of Villains?

While the soon-to-be hit series is on E!, it will air simultaneously on Bravo, SyFy, and USA.