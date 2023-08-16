Corinne Olympios, Jonny Fairplay, Johnny Bananas and more compete on new competition series, ‘House of Villains’

Surely nothing but pure chaos awaits when the worst of the worst come together?

Our Thursday nights are about to get villainous!

Earlier today, E! announced a brand new series titled House of Villains, which will pin some of the biggest villains of reality TV against one another in a competition for the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain,” as well as a coveted $200,000 check.

Hosted by the one and only Joel McHale and produced by Irwin Entertainment, contestants will compete in a battle-royale challenge each week that will not only test their physical strength, but their emotional and mental grit as well. The winner of the challenge will earn immunity for the week, however, one villain will be sent home episode after episode — The stakes are high!

Using their infamous abilities to manipulate their fellow competitors and scheme their way to the top, contestants will do whatever they need to do to take home the win, making for a must-see series that is sure to have you hooked from episode one.

Who will compete on House of Villains?

Still not convinced? After seeing which villains will be a part of this one-of-a-kind competition, we have no doubt that this brand new series will grasp your attention:

With this star-studded cast list, we can’t wait to see who will take home the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” — It is definitely going to be a toss up!

Who do you think will emerge as victorious? Tune in to the 75-minute premiere of House of Villains on Thursday, Oct. 12th, at 10pm ET/PT on on E! (or Bravo, SyFy, and USA) to watch the battle of evil begin.