Image via CBS
Category:
TV

How many seasons of ‘Big Brother’ are there?

It's been on a longggg time.
Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
|
Published: May 22, 2024 02:49 pm

Big Brother’s version on CBS is gearing up for another season of live feeds and social-strategy fireworks. So, all in all, how many seasons of Big Brother are there?

Recommended Videos

Well, that’s a big question to answer considering there are countless international versions of the reality competition show. From its origins in The Netherlands to Germany, Vietnam, South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil, every continent has a country that’s put on a season of the franchise.

So, let’s take a look at the three most popular series in the United States, namely the U.S., Canadian, and U.K. versions.

As mentioned, another summer of eavesdropping on a crop of houseguests is coming to CBS. Big Brother US is set to air its 26th season dating back to its first iteration in 2000. Season 26 is getting a two-night premiere on July 17 and 18.

The American version also has a handful of spin-offs: three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother, as well as one stint apiece for Big Brother: Over the Top and Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Then, we’ve got Big Brother Canada, which has been around since 2010. There are two versions of Big Brother Canada — English and French. Let’s look at the latter, which came out first. One season of a Quebec-based Big Brother season played out in 2010, and four subsequent Celebrity Big Brother seasons (Big Brother Célébrités) have dropped in the province since. Loft Story, a sort-of adaption of Big Brother, has had five seasons in the French-speaking area of Canada, too.

In the province over, Big Brother Canada’s English side has enjoyed a 12-season run thus far, dating back to its inaugural addition in 2013. Season 12 wrapped in May, and the next one will likely be released in 2025.

Lastly, we have Big Brother UK, one of the franchise’s OGs. Called “series” instead of “seasons” across the pond, Big Brother UK came out the same year as Big Brother US in 2000. But, there have been fewer regular seasons than the American version. All in all, 20 series have come and gone, and series 21 will begin pumping out episodes in the fall. Interestingly, there are more iterations of Celebrity Big Brother UK — 23, to be exact. There was also a bevy of other spin-offs that came out: Teen Big Brother, Big Brother Panto, Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack, and Ultimate Big Brother.

So, even though the U.S. surpassed the U.K. in regular seasons, the latter has gone all out with spin-offs, whereas Big Brother Canada has mostly stuck in the normal season lane.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is there a ‘The Rookie’ spinoff?
Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone and Britt Robertson as Laura on Rookie: Feds
Category: TV
TV
Is there a ‘The Rookie’ spinoff?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 22, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger’s comeback finally assembles
Cyclops in X-Men 97/Avengers 2012
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger’s comeback finally assembles
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘The Good Doctor’ series finale give us the closure we wanted, but did that fan-favorite character have to die?!
Freddie Highmore as Shaun and Richard Schiff as Glassman in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
‘The Good Doctor’ series finale give us the closure we wanted, but did that fan-favorite character have to die?!
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 22, 2024
Read Article What happened to Daphne in ‘Bridgerton?’
Daphne putting on her gloves while wearing a blue dress in Netflix's Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What happened to Daphne in ‘Bridgerton?’
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 22, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Good Doctor’ cancelled?
The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘The Good Doctor’ cancelled?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is there a ‘The Rookie’ spinoff?
Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone and Britt Robertson as Laura on Rookie: Feds
Category: TV
TV
Is there a ‘The Rookie’ spinoff?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 22, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger’s comeback finally assembles
Cyclops in X-Men 97/Avengers 2012
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
TV
TV
Latest Marvel News: ‘X-Men’ reboot breakthrough leaves everyone saying the same thing as OG Avenger’s comeback finally assembles
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘The Good Doctor’ series finale give us the closure we wanted, but did that fan-favorite character have to die?!
Freddie Highmore as Shaun and Richard Schiff as Glassman in The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
‘The Good Doctor’ series finale give us the closure we wanted, but did that fan-favorite character have to die?!
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 22, 2024
Read Article What happened to Daphne in ‘Bridgerton?’
Daphne putting on her gloves while wearing a blue dress in Netflix's Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What happened to Daphne in ‘Bridgerton?’
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 22, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Good Doctor’ cancelled?
The Good Doctor
Category: TV
TV
Is ‘The Good Doctor’ cancelled?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 22, 2024
Author
Stephen McCaugherty
Hailing from British Columbia, Stephen McCaugherty has been exercising his freelance writing chops since 2019, and he does his best work when he's kicking back in a hostel somewhere around the world — usually with terrible internet. Primarily focusing on reality competition shows, movies, and combat sports, he joined WGTC as an entertainment contributor in 2023.