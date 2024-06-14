Is there a ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 26 release date?

If a TV series was going to make it to 26 seasons, we’re definitely not surprised that it’s the Law & Order spinoff Law & Order: SVU. The series balances dark subjects with character development, and we want to know when we’ll see more of this successful formula.

Recommended Videos

With characters like Monique Jeffries (Michelle Hurd) and consistently strong plotlines, Law & Order: SVU is a must-watch weekday staple for many. The subject matter in each episode makes this one of the more unsettling — and often sadly realistic — shows on TV. Will we be tuning in to season 26 of SVU soon?

Will Law & Order: SVU return in 2024?

Image via NBC

Although NBC hasn’t shared an official release date for Law & Order: SVU season 26, the series has been confirmed to return in the fall of 2024. The network also confirmed the show will air at its usual time slot, Thursdays at 9pm ET.

After the SVU season 25 finale, we deserve a medal for patiently waiting until fall 2024 to watch what happens next to Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team. Benson tracked down an especially terrifying and violent suspect — although we say that in basically every episode — and once again proved why she’s so good at what she does.

While we know SVU season 26 will continue its formula when it comes back in the fall, we can also expect more great character growth from Olivia Benson. She shows her vulnerability every time she’s at work, even if she attempts to hide it, and her compassion for her cases shines through her tough exterior.

While there’s no confirmation yet, we might get a Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover. In speaking with Variety, Hargitay had this to say about her former co-star Christopher Meloni, who left after playing Elliot Stabler for over a decade: “I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it’s time. It’s time now for us.”

Now we’re upset about Stabler’s exit all over again… but at least we’re getting another season of SVU soon, and, if we’re lucky, the crossover of the decade.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy