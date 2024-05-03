Portrait of dancer enjoying her dance in traditional Jalsico costume
Why Is Cinco De Mayo Celebrated?

Cinco de Mayo doesn't just celebrate Mexico's culture — it celebrates history.
The United States is gearing up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with absolutely insane (and downright sinful) amounts of tacos, tequila, and margaritas. While we all enjoy the festivities that come with it, we should also understand the significance of this Mexican holiday.

Interestingly, Cinco de Mayo isn’t widely celebrated in Mexico itself, instead, it is far more recognized in the U.S. However, in the small state of Puebla, locals still observe the holiday, albeit in a different manner from Americans — although Mexican music is prevalent in both countries. Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico’s Independence Day, as many seem to think.

What happened on Cinco de Mayo?

Latin woman dancer wearing traditional Mexican dress traditional from Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico Latin America, young hispanic people in independence day or cinco de mayo parade or cultural Festival
via GettyImages

As I mentioned above, Cinco de Mayo isn’t Mexico’s Independence Day, it is actually a celebratory holiday observed in the state of Puebla that commemorates the Mexican victory over the French Empire on May 5, 1862. This triumph in the historical Battle of Puebla gave the population a morale boost after they had endured raids ordered by Napoleon II for over five years as the much larger French army sought to establish a foothold in Mexico.

Though the battle in Puebla was on a smaller scale, it marked Mexico’s first victory in five years, halting France’s advance towards Mexico City. This victory allowed the country to strengthen its defenses and prepare for potential future attacks from France or even Spain. On top of that, it further served as proof that the seemingly invincible French army was not impervious to defeat.

Why is Cinco de Mayo celebrated in the United States?

This is a photograph of two modern margarita glass with a rim of salt surrounded by fresh cut limes and chilis on a colorful striped mexican blanket next to a sombrero
via GettyImages

The United States commemorates Cinco de Mayo for the same reason as Puebla: To celebrate the empowerment of the Chicano movement, which is linked to the victory in the Battle of Puebla. Although this victory did not grant Mexico independence from Spain — that had already occurred on September 16, 1821 — it was the battle that enabled Mexico to prepare for future conflicts and potential occupations.

In the United States, however, we are used to seeing chain restaurants and street vendors celebrating Cinco de Mayo with an assortment of Mexican or Mexican-inspired dishes and an abundance of alcoholic beverages. In Puebla, however, the celebrations take a different form, with traditional Mexican music, dance parades, speeches, and reenactments of the 1862 battle.

Similarly, Mexico’s actual Independence Day is also celebrated in the U.S., albeit on a much smaller scale and without the same level of commercial involvement as Cinco de Mayo. Several Mexican communities across the U.S. hold their own festivities on September 16 to mark the country’s independence from Spain after 300 years of occupation, but these celebrations are typically less elaborate compared to Cinco de Mayo — but they’re just as lively.

