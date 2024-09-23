All ‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 cast, confirmed

Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated lineup for season 7 of Love Is Blind, featuring singles from Washington, D.C. who are ready to find love in the pods.

Recommended Videos

After a fantastic debut year for it’s spin-off in the U.K., we’re headed back to the States for a new season of experimental love.



Let’s meet all the singles looking for love in season 7 of Love is Blind:

Bohdan, 36: Tech Sales- A proud Ukrainian immigrant and former Marine, Bohdan is chasing the American dream. He believes a partner must embrace his unique background and heritage. After a five-year marriage, he’s eager to start a new chapter and find lasting love.

David, 29: Project Manager- A former Navy officer, David’s been navigating the dating waters for the past six years. With his sailor days behind him, he’s ready to find someone who can love him, and his No. 1 girl, his mom.

Garrett, 33: Quantum Physicist- Garrett’s weekends usually involve spearfishing, but he’s now focused on catching something deeper: a long-term relationship. Ready to lead with his heart instead of his head, this quantum scientist is hoping for a lasting connection.

Jason, 30: Loan Officer- Jason’s tired of wasting time on women he knows he’ll never marry. Now in his 30s, he’s set on finding his soulmate and starting a family, making his mom proud in the process.

Leo, 31: Art Dealer- Running his family’s art business by day, Leo taps into his spiritual side off the clock. He’s seeking a partner who connects on the same wavelength and can laugh at his jokes. He’s moving away from his usual “girly girl” type to see where the experiment leads him.

Nick D., 29: Real Estate Agent- Once an all-American football player, Nick D. traded his NFL dreams for a thriving real estate career. He’s looking for an ambitious and confident partner who won’t need him to feel complete, but will complement his life goals.

Nick P., 31: Commercial Real Estate Broker- A proud dad, Nick is ready to change his dating game to find a future wife who’ll embrace not only him, but also his 9-year-old child as well.

Perry, 31: Realtor- After six months of the single life in D.C., Perry is more determined than ever to find love. A major bonus is that whoever wins his heart can expect a lifetime of breakfast treats.

Ramses, 35: Justice Reform Non-Profit Associate- Ramses has felt misunderstood in past relationships and is looking for a partner who’ll see him for who he truly is. He’s been married before, and is now ready for a relationship where vulnerability and emotional depth are reciprocated.

Raymond, 33: Consultant- Ray’s military career has kept him on the move, but after settling in D.C., he’s done with long-distance romances. He’s seeking someone who can appreciate all sides of him and stay close for good.

Stephen, 34: Electrician- Stephen is all about keeping the spark alive — literally and figuratively. After past relationships failed to last more than two years, he’s excited to find a meaningful connection and build a long-lasting partnership.

Tamar, 33: Video Editor and Animator- Tamar’s been flying solo for five years, but now he’s ready to break his “single forever” mindset. With a knack for finding the right one at the wrong time, he’s hoping this unconventional dating experiment will finally help him find “the one.”

Tim, 33: Web Content Strategist- An old soul with a serious desire for marriage, Tim’s pursuit of love has become a bit of a joke among his friends. Nonetheless, he won’t rest until he finds his soulmate because he believes love and family are life’s ultimate goals.

Tyler, 34: Account Manager- Make Tyler laugh, and he’ll be yours forever. This former military man has a soft spot for jokesters, but is ready to get serious about finding love after struggling with the shallow D.C. dating scene.

Alexandra, 33: Producer- With a heart of gold, Alexandra is seeking a “tall and fine” gentleman who leads with compassion. She’s been through some dramatic relationships in the past, but is not ready to give up on finding true love.

Ally, 31: Master Esthetician- Ally loves “tall teddy bear men with Southern charm,” but often ends up with “short bald men.” This time, she’s ready to embrace her diverse family roots and find someone who appreciates cultural exploration and good food.

Ashley A., 32: Marketing Director- Loyal to those in her life, Ashley seeks a faith-driven man who appreciates her sense of humor. However, her dream partner must also quiet her anxieties.

Ashley W., 32: Health and Wellness Educator- A middle school teacher, Ashley blends girly glam and tomboy vibes. She’s looking for an athletic, compassionate, and well-groomed partner to complement her multifaceted personality.

Brittany, 33: Esthetician- Dedicated to her beach clean-up organization, Brittany is fed up with “trash men” and seeks a serious, future-oriented partner who loves stability and adventure.

Dylan, 30: Realtor and Artist- After taking a break to reconnect with herself, Dylan is now looking for a “motivated and goofy” guy who can embrace her quirks.

Hannah, 27: Medical Device Sales- Known for her unfiltered personality, this country girl is ready for a man who matches her ambition and can become a dog dad to her beloved Luna.

Katie, 36: Sports Marketing Manager- Katie, who has spent years dating the wrong people, is looking for a man who understands that being 35 and single doesn’t mean she’s crazy— just waiting for the right one.

Marissa, 32: Lawyer- After seven years in the Navy, Marissa is ready for a new chapter, and hopes to meet an intelligent and empathetic partner connected by fate.

Monica, 37: Sales Executive- Ready to start a family, Monica wants to find someone who makes her feel “emotionally safe,” setting a positive example for her four younger sisters.

Morgan, 33: Sales Team Lead- Tired of superficial dating apps, Morgan seeks a man who matches her emotional depth, and is ready to be a genuine partner.

Nina, 32: Journalist- Fresh from heartbreak, Nina is entering her “YOLO era” and joining the pods with her sister Tara, looking to overcome her pickiness and find love.

Tara, 29: Senior Marketing Manager- Following in her sister’s footsteps, Tara is open to love no matter where it comes from, even if it means taking a leap of faith like her past relationship experiences.

Taylor, 30: Clean Energy Policy Consultant- Having spent time focusing on herself, Taylor is now ready for a relationship filled with intellectual curiosity and emotional intelligence.

Jenny, 31: Account Training Coordinator- Bubbly and energetic, Jenny is done with the disappointing dating scene and wants to find “the one”— someone who can match her nurturing spirit.

Ranging from ages 27 to 37, the cast of Love is Blind season 7 includes an intriguing mix of military veterans, scientists, a lawyer, a journalist, and, for the first time, a pair of siblings! With a teaser revealing past dating stories and a hot debate over cats, this group is set to make waves in D.C.’s dating scene.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy