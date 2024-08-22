Which ‘Love is Blind: UK’ couples made it to the altar — and who said ‘I do?’

Love is Blind UK kicked off its first season across the pond in August, and, just like all previous seasons of Love is Blind, we got some romance, some drama, and a few “I don’ts” at the altar. Surprisingly, every couple that made it out of the pods saw the journey through to the altar, but how many of them tied the knot?

Steven and Sabrina

Steven and Sabrina were the first couple to get engaged. and quickly became everyone’s unproblematic faves. The Irish woman and Birmingham lad hit it off immediately, and theirs was the sweetest engagement, reveal, and pair of “I do’s,” of the season. Steven and Sabrina had very few hiccups in their relationship, with some disagreements cropping up over having children and where to live. However, they overcame these hurdles with ease, and had one of the most romantic weddings in Love is Blind. The couple undoubtedly sits among the Love is Blind greats, much like Cameron and Lauren, and Brett and Tiffany.

Tom and Maria

Tom and Maria were another couple that also had an instant connection in the pods, despite their different backgrounds (Maria is Muslim and Tom isn’t). Nonetheless, once they got back to London, they began to have some disagreements. Tom showed off a judgmental side, while Maria’s traditional upbringing and beliefs on gender roles, such as who pays for dates and such, also caused some tensions.

The buildup to their wedding was full of nerves, as Maria frequently broke down her walls for Tom. Her mother even accepted him into the family, asking him to call her “Mom.” Ultimately, Tom said “I don’t” at the altar, citing their differing values as one reason for his decision.

Demi and Ollie

Demi and Ollie were a couple that were part of a love triangle in the pods. While Demi had her sights set solely on Ollie, he maintained a connection with Catherine for a while before choosing Demi. While on the trip to Greece, Ollie and Catherine had a conversation to clear some misunderstandings and ended up giggling with each other, leaving Demi feeling insecure.

Afterwards though, Demi went through a huge journey of self-love and acceptance throughout the season that resonated with viewers all over the world. That is why it was surprising, but satisfying when she said “I don’t” to Ollie at the altar, claiming that it wasn’t the right time for her and Ollie just yet.

Bobby and Jasmine

It was clear from the start that Bobby and Jasmine were perfectly suited for each other. Their biggest conflict came from Jasmine’s slightly overbearing mother, who had doubts about the entire process and their relationship. Their status wasn’t clear on the wedding day, as Jasmine revealed that her mother had sowed some seeds of doubt in her mind.

When Bobby was asked first, he gave a cheerful, “I do,” to the officiant, but it was clear that Jasmine needed a moment to think about it. However, she didn’t need too long, and her responding, “I do,” eased all of Bobby’s (and our) tensions.

Nicole and Beniah

Another couple that felt like a sure thing was Nicole and Beniah. They had a tumultuous beginning when Nicole made the wrong choice and got engaged to Sam at first. However, unlike Zack and Bliss from season 4, Nicole and Sam didn’t make it to Greece, and ended their engagement just two days after the reveal. Nicole immediately reached out to Beniah to apologize, and to his credit, he accepted her apology instantly and proposed.

The couple joined the rest of the cast in Greece, and it was smooth sailing from then on. This is why, despite her worries about his nomadic lifestyle, and his fears about rushing into things, they both said, “I do” at the altar.

Freddie and Catherine

The most drama-filled couple of the season was undoubtedly Freddie and Catherine. The couple started out as the perfect Insta-worthy couple, with their gym-honed physiques and palpable sexual chemistry. However, a conversation between the two revealed that Freddie had cheated on a partner in the past, something that didn’t sit well with Catherine.

Things only got worse once the couple got to London, where Catherine constantly seemed irritated with Freddie, and Freddie constantly bemoaning her for her alleged “materialistic tendencies.” Freddie had some doubts all the way to the altar, which his sister shared, and ended up saying “I don’t,” at the altar, claiming that the timing just wasn’t right for them.

