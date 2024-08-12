Where did the ‘Love is Blind: UK’ couples vacation? Angsana Corfu, explained

Blind dates can be awkward, dating apps aren’t for everyone, and the idea of getting engaged without laying eyes on someone first is, well, kind of weird. But going on a luxury vacation? Sign me up. I, along with many other Love is Blind: UK fans, love watching the vacation portion of this reality series, and I want to know more about where they traveled in season 1.

Every season of the Netflix franchise has interesting contestants, couples who actually get married (and stay married), and the chance for the new pairs to get to know each other in person in the sunshine. Engaged couples on the OG Love is Blind show traveled to Playa del Carmen, Cancun, and Malibu, but what about the Love is Blind: UK cast members?

Where is Angsana Corfu, the Love is Blind: UK vacation spot?

Angsana Corfu is a fancy hotel located in Corfu, Greece, and anyone who stays there gets to enjoy the gorgeous Ionian Sea. According to the hotel’s website, guests can choose from villas, suites, and rooms. Besides getting some major beach time in, guests can go to the hotel’s spa and also enjoy the many restaurants on site.

Angsana Corfu is truly a dream, with an infinity pool that is 1000 sqm and some seriously calming and aesthetically pleasing rooms. No one would complain about staying here, that’s for sure.

While every Love is Blind cast trip involves meals on the beach, pool time, and some group meet-ups to amp up the conflict, the Love is Blind: UK Corfu vacation featured a particularly memorable moment. As The Sun noted, people were stunned when Catherine Richards said she and everyone’s obsession Freddie Powell slept together “twice” when they got to their Corfu hotel. Once again, reality fans are unfairly judging cast members for something that really isn’t a big deal.

Love is Blind: UK fans might not anticipate a possible wedding just weeks after staying at Angsana Corfu. But they can at least enjoy all the good vacay vibes without the awkwardness of meeting someone IRL and realizing they’re different than they seemed when chatting through a wall.

