Marvel Studios confirms 10 movies and TV shows to come in 2026

Marvel‘s 2025 slate has only just begun — and can only get better from here after Captain America: Brave New World — but it’s hard not to already start thinking about what’s to come for the MCU in 2026. In many years, what the studio has in store for us this year is just a precursor to what could well be the most significant year for the cinematic universe since the Infinity Saga ended in 2019.

Seeing as Marvel’s schedule seems to switch around much more these days than it used to, things could still change, but — as of this early stage in the year — it appears we already know the full slate of what’s to come from the MCU in 2026. All told, it currently seems like the studio has four movies and six TV projects to offer up over the following calendar year, making 10 separate releases in total. Basically, Marvel fans, you ain’t gonna starve.

Movies

Untitled Marvel film #1 – Feb. 13

Photo via Marvel Studios

First up on the slate is this mystery Marvel release pegged to drop almost 12 months to the day after Brave New World. Unfortunately, given its impending arrival and the fact we don’t think Marvel has shot a whole movie without us knowing, there is a good chance this date could be pulled from the calendars. At one time, it’s likely this would’ve been filled by Armor Wars, but now we know that’s deader than Tony Stark. Speaking of…

Avengers: Doomsday – May 1

Image via Marvel Studios

Iron Man may be dead, but Robert Downey Jr. is back in the MCU as Doctor Doom. That’s right, we’re already almost at the end of the Multiverse Saga, with Avengers: Doomsday set to offer the first part of an epic, no doubt gargantuanly expensively tale that will conclude a year later with 2027’s Secret Wars. Can the Russos and co. make something that measures up to the might of Infinity War and Endgame? That is the $3 billion question.

Spider-Man 4 – July 31

Image via Marvel Studios/Sony

If we’re very, very lucky, 2026 could deliver the best one-two punch of MCU movies we’ve had in years. That’s assuming that Doomsday is everything we want it to be and Spider-Man 4 is a worthy follow-up to No Way Home. Tom Holland and Zendaya are back for this top-secret sequel which shoots in London this summer. Expect something a little different from the Homecoming trilogy with Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm.

Untitled Marvel film #2 – Nov. 6

Images courtesy of Marvel

There’s so much mystery surrounding Marvel’s 2026 movie slate it’s like Kevin Feige’s been replaced with Quentin Beck. This November slot was definitely originally intended to be filled by Blade, but it remains to be seen if Marvel can pull it together in time. Considering The Fantastic Four was made super-fast, it’s not necessarily impossible. Worst case scenario, we only get 2 MCU films next year. If that happens, at least we’ve got six TV releases to tide us over…

TV

Wonder Man

Photo via Marvel Television

Wonder Man actually kicks off this year, but its final episodes will presumably drop across January after it premieres in December 2025. This comedic series follows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a Hollywood star turned superhero. The show has been dubbed a “love letter to acting” by Marvel’s head of television Brad Winderbaum, who also called it “the best show no one’s ever seen.” All right, color us intrigued.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (season 2)

Image via Marvel Animation

Anyone who thinks Marvel’s 2025 is off to a bad start after Brave New World, do yourself a favor and binge Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an innovative yet nostalgic Spidey cartoon in the classic mold. Thankfully, Marvel’s confirmed to be committing to yearly releases of this show for the immediate future. Season 2 is 100% coming in 2026 and a third is expected for 2027.

X-Men ’97 (season 2)

Image via Disney Plus

On a similar note, X-Men ’97 blew Marvel-loving audiences away when it debuted on Disney Plus in spring 2024. After a year’s break, the acclaimed sequel to the 1990s’ X-Men: The Animated Series is back for another run of action-packed, allegorical adventures in 2026. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the ugly behind-the-drama surrounding the show doesn’t impact on its quality.

Daredevil: Born Again (season 2)

Photo via Marvel Television/Disney Plus

Daredevil: Born Again was originally ordered for 18 episodes, which were ultimately carved in two, so it’s no surprise that season 2 will follow hot on the first run’s heels in 2026. Unfortunately, Marvel must’ve misplaced an episode somewhere as season 2 is confirmed to consist of eight episodes rather than nine. Filming is already about to begin in NYC, with Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Deborah Ann Woll all definitely returning.

The Punisher – Special Presentation

Image via Disney Plus

In a welcome surprise twist, Marvel has also recently announced that Born Again season 2 will be accompanied by another Defenders Saga spin-off. Namely, a Special Presentation — you know, like Werewolf by Night and the Guardians holiday special — starring Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. “It’s like a shotgun blast of a story, but also has all the pathos and emotion that you want out of a Frank Castle story,” said hype man extraordinaire Winderbaum.

Vision Quest

Photo via Marvel Studios

Last but not least, in the wake of Agatha All Along‘s success, the WandaVision-Verse continues with a second spin-off in the form of Vision Quest (provisional title). This time, Paul Bettany is back as White Vision, as he goes on a journey of self-discovery… and probably also a journey of actual discovery, if rumors that he’ll track down his long-lost son, Tommy/Speed, are to be believed. Also watch out for James Spader’s Ultron (!) and *checks notes* that terrorist who kidnapped Tony in Iron Man. Truly, the MCU is coming full circle.

