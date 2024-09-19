‘Can’t wait for the drama to unfold’: The ‘Love is Blind’ season 7 trailer is here and presents a shocking twist on the typical love triangle

Ready for more Love is Blind? That’s a rhetorical question — of course you are. Just try resisting the pull of the super popular Netflix reality series. Even though several Love is Blind pairs have broken up, I never want to stop watching people have pod conversations that sometimes turn into actual love matches. Now the season 7 trailer has arrived and it’s a juicy one!

This season, Love is Blind centers around single people living in Washington, D.C. and the trailer revealed that something different could happen this time around. While Love is Blind fans are used to love triangles (and that’s always my favorite part of each season), one cast member says in the clip “We could just be a little throuple!”

We pledge allegiance to the pods. Love is Blind Season 7, set in Washington, D.C. premieres October 2! pic.twitter.com/Xhsqh7eDOy — Netflix (@netflix) September 19, 2024

From Sarah Anne, Laura, and Jeramey in season 6 to Barnett, Jessica Batten, and Mark Cuevas from the OG (and best) season, love triangles are what keep Love is Blind fans coming back. The throuple comment in the trailer might have just been a joke, but it’s not hard to imagine it actually happening. After all, several cast members in the past have had a terrible time choosing between two exciting and seemingly perfect love interests, and they often wish they would get the chance to date both of them. Sure, this might lead to some awkward moments, but it would make the seventh season one to remember. And since some have wondered if the format of this reality show has grown stale, especially since season 5 featured a shockingly low number of engaged couples, maybe Love is Blind does need to make some big changes.

The trailer also promises that some couples will go through major roadblocks before they get to the altar. One contestant named Ashley A. says, “Two weeks before our wedding, this is something I should’ve known.” What could it be? Did her fiance lie about his past? Is he hiding something huge? Does he not really think love is blind but went on the show anyway? (Okay, that’s not likely, but it would be entertaining.)

Since the show is set in D.C. this season there is plenty of talk about politics. “Did you vote in the last election?” Monica asks in the trailer. This season was filmed long before Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race or Kamala Harris went toe-to-toe with Donald Trump in the presidential debate, but I’d argue that it would be important to ask each potential love interest who they believe won the 2020 election. That hot-button question would surely offer a sneak peek of a love interest’s political leanings.

The contestants also have impressive jobs, from energy policy to physics, which should lead to some lively and smart conversations.

Fans shared on X that they’re looking forward to what will clearly be another dramatic season. Love is Blind season 7 premieres on Oct. 2nd, 2024, and according to Variety, you’ll get to watch six episodes at once (yes!). Then, on Oct. 9th, episodes 7, 8, and 9 will be available, and 10 and 11 will come out on Oct. 16th. Finally, the Love is Blind season 7 finale will air on Oct. 23rd. I know I won’t be making any Wednesday evening plans in October!



