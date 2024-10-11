Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Stephen and Monica from Love is Blind season 7
Images via @loveisblindnetflix/Instagram
Category:
TV

‘Love Is Blind’ Stephen’s sleep test reveals more than just his health concerns

This is exactly why women are choosing the bear every single time.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 05:30 am

Warning: Spoiler to follow

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

Viewers were too stunned to speak after the latest set of Love is Blind episodes. In a new development that has floored the Netflix series fanbase, contestant Stephen Richardson’s routine sleep test appointment turned into a relationship-ending nightmare when he was caught with his proverbial hand in the cookie jar. The 34-year-old’s indiscretion hasn’t only ended his engagement to Monica Davis, 37, but has also cast a shadow over what had been considered one of the show’s most promising seasons.

The confrontation between Stephen and Monica, which unfolded in episode 8, was particularly heart-wrenching as Stephen had previously confessed to similar behavior in a past relationship during their time in the pods.

When faced with the evidence, Stephen attempted to downplay the incident, claiming it was “a completely stupid mistake while being drunk”. However, Monica revealed the exchanges continued through the following day, involving what she described as “disgusting” messages about “fetishes”. So clearly that old “I was intoxicated and therefore am not responsible for my actions” was not gonna hold up.

What happened between Stephen and Monica on Love is Blind season 7?

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Stephen has since tried to frame the incident as a learning experience, somewhat controversially joking that the biggest lesson was that it’s “probably smart to put a password on your phone”. Most likely sensing that people were gathering their pitchforks and torches after that remark, he quickly pivoted to discussing the role of therapy, suggesting that healing is an ongoing process rather than a destination. “You don’t know if you’re fully healed until your next relationship,” he reflected, addressing critics who questioned why he joined the show before completing therapy.

Despite his actions, Stephen insists his feelings for Monica were genuine, stating,

“I can confidently say no matter what, as a cynic that I fell in love with Monica within 10 days. I fell in love with her in those pods, 100%. There’s no doubt in my mind that I did.”

This dramatic revelation marks a significant shift in the season’s trajectory. Originally, season 7 had been celebrated for its success rate, with six couples making it out of the pods, a number on par with the show’s most successful seasons. Not so much anymore though. Stephen and Monica’s split marks the second breakup of the season, following Leo and Brittany’s earlier separation. Among the remaining couples, Taylor and Garrett, Nick and Hannah, Marissa and Ramses, Tim and Alex, and Ashley and Tyler continue their journeys toward potential matrimony.

Before Stephen’s scandal, season 7 had been notable for its seemingly more genuine connections and mature conversations. The Washington D.C.-based season had even ventured into discussions of politics and military service, as seen in conversations between other contestants like Ramses and Marissa. As Monica tearfully pointed out during their confrontation, the betrayal extended beyond their relationship.

“You were gonna shake my dad’s hand this weekend? While you were planning on cheating?” she demanded, highlighting the ripple effects of Stephen’s actions.

The episode ended with Monica requesting Stephen Venmo her for all the expenses she covered during filming. Queen move. I hope she added interest and an inconvenience fee. All in all, she dodged a major bullet and got a full refund.

Honestly, we don’t think anyone was expecting one of the strongest couples to have this level of a blowout, but I guess we shouldn’t expect much from a show that’s insanity and attachment issues personified. This is just another regular day in the land of Love is Blind. Five couples remain as the season heads toward its conclusion, with new episodes set to release on Oct. 16.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered (WGTC) | 2 Years in the Industry Putting my linguistics degree to good use, I chronicle the debaucherous world of reality TV, championing the uncultured masses. I also like dabbling in weird facts, indie movies, and the odd political commentary. I'm here to inform and entertain. Fun Fact: In my spare time, I like to pine for my rapidly fading youth by watching 80s and 90s reruns while baking cookies. 🩷