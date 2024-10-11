‘Love Is Blind’ Stephen’s sleep test reveals more than just his health concerns

Warning: Spoiler to follow

Viewers were too stunned to speak after the latest set of Love is Blind episodes. In a new development that has floored the Netflix series fanbase, contestant Stephen Richardson’s routine sleep test appointment turned into a relationship-ending nightmare when he was caught with his proverbial hand in the cookie jar. The 34-year-old’s indiscretion hasn’t only ended his engagement to Monica Davis, 37, but has also cast a shadow over what had been considered one of the show’s most promising seasons.

The confrontation between Stephen and Monica, which unfolded in episode 8, was particularly heart-wrenching as Stephen had previously confessed to similar behavior in a past relationship during their time in the pods.

When faced with the evidence, Stephen attempted to downplay the incident, claiming it was “a completely stupid mistake while being drunk”. However, Monica revealed the exchanges continued through the following day, involving what she described as “disgusting” messages about “fetishes”. So clearly that old “I was intoxicated and therefore am not responsible for my actions” was not gonna hold up.

What happened between Stephen and Monica on Love is Blind season 7?

Stephen was sexting a girl from his sleep study. I knew he was a freaky frog. Love is Blind does the worst background checks #LoveIsBlind7 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/SdQsEDjSMU — Reality Tv Junkie (@Realitea_TvJunk) October 9, 2024

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Stephen has since tried to frame the incident as a learning experience, somewhat controversially joking that the biggest lesson was that it’s “probably smart to put a password on your phone”. Most likely sensing that people were gathering their pitchforks and torches after that remark, he quickly pivoted to discussing the role of therapy, suggesting that healing is an ongoing process rather than a destination. “You don’t know if you’re fully healed until your next relationship,” he reflected, addressing critics who questioned why he joined the show before completing therapy.

Despite his actions, Stephen insists his feelings for Monica were genuine, stating,

“I can confidently say no matter what, as a cynic that I fell in love with Monica within 10 days. I fell in love with her in those pods, 100%. There’s no doubt in my mind that I did.”

Omg they saying 4 couples didn’t even make it to the altar… FOUR. Stephen don’t have a job. Tyler got a whole side family 😭 Throw the whole season away good god #LoveisBlind pic.twitter.com/W9Gn5FJXLI — Libby (@Libbotomy) October 7, 2024

This dramatic revelation marks a significant shift in the season’s trajectory. Originally, season 7 had been celebrated for its success rate, with six couples making it out of the pods, a number on par with the show’s most successful seasons. Not so much anymore though. Stephen and Monica’s split marks the second breakup of the season, following Leo and Brittany’s earlier separation. Among the remaining couples, Taylor and Garrett, Nick and Hannah, Marissa and Ramses, Tim and Alex, and Ashley and Tyler continue their journeys toward potential matrimony.

Before Stephen’s scandal, season 7 had been notable for its seemingly more genuine connections and mature conversations. The Washington D.C.-based season had even ventured into discussions of politics and military service, as seen in conversations between other contestants like Ramses and Marissa. As Monica tearfully pointed out during their confrontation, the betrayal extended beyond their relationship.

Ok so Stephen went to a “sleep test”, was caught texting another woman super freaky shit, all while OWING Monica money??Whew, a whole guttersnipe!



Monica said fuck you and run me my money right now on camera. Yikes!!



The level of mess is unmatched #LoveIsBlind7 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/bquEWkSDqo — baddiesbingebravo (@baddiesbngbravo) October 9, 2024

“You were gonna shake my dad’s hand this weekend? While you were planning on cheating?” she demanded, highlighting the ripple effects of Stephen’s actions.

The episode ended with Monica requesting Stephen Venmo her for all the expenses she covered during filming. Queen move. I hope she added interest and an inconvenience fee. All in all, she dodged a major bullet and got a full refund.

Honestly, we don’t think anyone was expecting one of the strongest couples to have this level of a blowout, but I guess we shouldn’t expect much from a show that’s insanity and attachment issues personified. This is just another regular day in the land of Love is Blind. Five couples remain as the season heads toward its conclusion, with new episodes set to release on Oct. 16.

