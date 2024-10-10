Ramses from ‘Love Is Blind’s ethnicity takes center stage after polarizing military exchange

For seven seasons and counting, Netflix’s Love is Blind has kept viewers hooked with its unique approach to reality dating. Mix in plenty of mess and at least one villain per season, and the highly-addicting show is a consistent winner.

Season 7 isn’t as titillating as other seasons, thanks in part to its largely down-to-earth and (seemingly) well-meaning couples. While other seasons regularly boast bad actors, offensively obnoxious participants, and messy love triangles, season 7 started off strong with a collection of refreshingly normal love-seekers.

Chief among audience favorites is Ramses Prashad, a heartfelt and empathetic man who matched with Marissa late in the dating phase. He and military man Bohdan were charmingly united in their dual pursuit of the leggy lawyer, but Ramses ultimately won out after baring his soul to the 32-year-old.

Even a challenging and surprisingly polarizing conversation in the latest spate of episodes wasn’t enough to sour their relationship — yet. There’s still plenty to come, and more hurdles could land in their path, but for now Ramses and Marissa are among the season’s standout couples.

With all that popularity comes heaps of questions, and one is shifting to the front of fans’ minds in the wake of the new episodes. Ramses has been open about his efforts with non-profit work and his remarkable depth of emotion, but it wasn’t until politics came up that he dug much into his background.

Do we know Ramses’ ethnicity?

Viewers can’t seem to help but wonder after every detail of a reality celeb’s life, from their relationship history and past drama, all the way down to their ethnic background. It may seem a minor detail, but it actually played a major part in a mid-season conversation between the 35-year-old and his fresh fiancée.

In a surprisingly political discussion for Netflix’s typically avoidant series, Marissa and Ramses discussed the former’s tenure in the U.S. military, and Ramses’ thoughts on it. Ramses, a Venezuelan man with a starkly different perspective from his to-be wife, was openly critical of the nation’s tendency to mask destabilization under a guise of “intervention.”

Ramses’ personal history has massively shaped his views when it comes to the U.S. military, and its his status as a Venezuelan that provided him an insight into America’s ghoulish and warped military rationales.

Beyond his background in Venezuela, however, we know very little about Ramses’ ethnicity. His last name, Prashad, hints toward a South Asian heritage, but Ramses has yet to confirm or deny that aspect of his background. His link to those Latin roots is far more established, at least publicly, thanks to the presence of the Guyana flag on the reality star’s Instagram, nestled right alongside Venezuela’s official flag. He also proudly touts his Blackness on the same social media site, and it seems his world travels frequently take him to African and South American countries.

Commenters also noted the inclusion of रम्सेस on Ramses’ Instagram, with some estimating that the script is Hindi. I don’t speak (or read) Hindi myself, so I can’t confirm or deny that particular assertion, but its clear that Ramses has a diverse and intriguing background, and one that informs his present-day beliefs and decisions. That’s impressive all on its own, particularly in this era of disappearing morals, and we’re sure to learn more as the 35-year-old further establishes himself in the reality sphere.

