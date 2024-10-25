Ramses from ‘Love is Blind’ faces backlash over lame excuses for wedding cancellation

The latest season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind has delivered another gut-wrenching breakup, leaving viewers fuming over Ramses Prashad’s handling of his split from Marissa George. What started as one of the season’s most promising relationships ended in tears just days before their planned wedding, with Marissa completely blindsided by the decision.

Initially, the couple seemed destined for success and headed straight for the alter. Their chemistry was undeniable during their honeymoon phase, with both of them raving about how great their connection was. However, cracks began appearing as they tackled serious discussions about birth control, family planning, and military service. Despite all these challenges, Ramses kept reassuring Marissa about their future together. That is until he randomly decided they didn’t have one.

What happened between Ramses and Marissa on Love is Blind?

Marissa need to take Ramses by them 2 dreads and #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/n1dJyMMErq — Idah Khadija (@idahbish) October 23, 2024

The breakup itself was tough to watch and happened shortly after a seemingly routine conversation about buying flowers for Marissa’s mother. When Marissa sensed something was off and initiated a discussion, Ramses revealed his doubts. “I was pretty blindsided by the level of doubt and uncertainty he felt,” Marissa told reporters, explaining that there had been no prior indication of his wavering commitment.

What’s upsetting people about the split is how Ramses handled it. Despite Marissa’s attempts to salvage their relationship by suggesting alternatives – including stepping back from marriage to simply dating – Ramses was set on his decision to end things completely. “I don’t want to date you anymore. I don’t want to do anything anymore”, he told her, leaving Marissa questioning her reality. And then came the tired “It’s not you, it’s me” cop-out. Ugh. Between that and the whole not wanting to wear condoms thing, frankly, it’s giving misogynist in progressive feminist clothing.

Ramses really made his mark, Definitely earned his spot in the Hall of Shame with that one. — Moin Ahmed (@moinahmed0902) October 24, 2024

The aftermath was especially difficult for Marissa, who spent the next six months picking up the pieces. Her healing journey included therapy sessions, temporarily giving up alcohol, and leaning heavily on her support system. Her friends remained “livid” about the situation, particularly given how abruptly everything ended.

And we all remember how much the couple’s astrological compatibility had initially played a role in their connection, with Ramses’ “Cancer Leo Leo” combination catching Marissa’s attention during their time in the pods. However, when it came down to it, Marissa’s energy was too much, even though he was lapping it up in the pods. Double ugh.

More recently, Marissa revealed that she attempted to rekindle their relationship earlier this year. After an extended phone conversation that lasted nearly nine hours, she felt optimistic about their chances. However, when she directly asked Ramses about getting back together around February or March, he declined.

The man love bombed her and then methodically started picking her apart. Avoidant nasty behavior!!!! — Audacity is at all time high!! (@mindluv08) October 23, 2024

Despite the drama surrounding their split (and some eyebrow-raising wardrobe choices that had viewers doing double-takes during their breakup scene), Marissa has maintained a surprisingly diplomatic stance toward her ex. She’s publicly stated that Ramses isn’t the “horrible, evil person” some viewers have made him out to be, though she believes he has personal issues to address through therapy.

For fans of the show, this breakup stands out as one of the most painful to witness, highlighting the ongoing challenge of finding authentic connections in the unique Love Is Blind format. Whether Ramses’ decision stemmed from genuine doubt or fear remains unclear, but what’s certain is that this split will go down as one of the season’s most controversial moments. The highly anticipated reunion show airs on Netflix on Oct.30, 2024.

