Did I just spy with my little eyes ‘Love is Blind’ rapscallion Ramses wearing a thong on TV?

There’s always at least one unexpected moment in any given season of Netflix’s Love is Blind, but the glimpse fans caught in season 7’s final non-reunion episode still threw viewers for a loop.

Recommended Videos

We’ve become accustomed to massive revelations — Tyler has three whole kids? Trevor was in a relationship the whole time? — and tantalizing love triangles, but audiences were thoroughly unprepared for the revealing look they got at participant Ramses Prashad.

Ramses has had a wild season so far. He started off as one of the strongest male participants, ultimately winning over the shining star of the season, Marissa George. The pair quickly established themselves as one of the strongest couples, but things got shaky midway through. Their conversation about the military was frank but respectful, but it was Ramses’ opinions on contraception that turned fans off.

After discussing their timeline for kids — Ramses wanted to wait a minimum of four years, while Marissa was open to a shorter timeframe — Ramses tossed out Marissa’s concerns without so much as a thought. The 32-year-old lawyer was more than willing to wait on kids, but she was not willing to get on birth control, for her health. Ramses didn’t like that answer, since it would require actual effort on his part, and he was adamantly against the use of condoms. That left them at a frosty impasse, and one that Ramses never budged an inch on.

Even that wasn’t his worst moment of the season, however. That came much later, and was somehow overshadowed by a very unexpected cameo — one that managed to steal the scene even as Ramses was delivering the worst heartbreak of season 7.

Was Ramses wearing a thong in season 7 of Love is Blind?

Ah, the things viewers latch onto. In the wake of those contentious final episodes, were people talking about Ramses’ absurd reasoning for breaking things off with Marissa? Were they poking fun at his concerns over their energies “coexisting in the same space?” No, they were fully focused on the quick glimpse viewers caught of Ramses’ undergarments as he was comforting a brokenhearted Marissa.

To be fair, I also rewound to ensure my eyes weren’t deceiving me when I caught sight of those racy little straps poking up above the line of his pants. I took several long moments to observe the shape and hang of the garment, to convince my mind that yes, Ramses was in fact wearing a thong in episode 12 of Love is Blind.

Image via Netflix

Look, we are not here to shame any man for wearing any damn thing he wants, but when it crops up at such an unflattering moment, there’s bound to be pushback. Thankfully, few people are actually shaming the reality star over his choice of underoos, but there’s not a Love is Blind fan out there who isn’t abuzz with the revelation. It prompts questions — does he always wear a thong? Is he going full floss or is there some actual fabric to it? How lacy does he prefer them? — but it also gives viewers a welcome distraction during one of the most aggravating scenes in the entire season so far.

The interesting choice of undergarments is eye-catching, and the fact that he appears to be wearing two sets of underwear is certainly weird, but it’s his BS reasoning for breaking things off with Marissa that’s made him the villain of the hour. I won’t deny that I hope it comes up in the reunion episode — can you imagine the reaction shots? — but at the end of the day, the man can wear whatever he wants, whenever he wants, so long as he does it far, far away from the beautiful woman whose heart he shattered.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy