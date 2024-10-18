‘Love Is Blind’: What is a Cancer Leo Leo?

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Ramses and Marissa’s relationship

This season of Netflix‘s reality dating show Love Is Blind has had more than its fair share of memorable drama-filled moments. Like when love hopeful Leo Braudy explicitly mentioned how concerned he was that women would use him for the fortune he’d recently inherited and then made a point to talk about said fortune non-stop and make it his main personality trait.

With what’s been going on lately, the current batch of contestants has us all questioning how effective this social experiment actually is. At least we’re all thoroughly entertained though, right? Among the standout contestants this season is Ramses Prashad, whose astrological makeup was a talking point among fans and fellow contestants.

In one of the most relatable moments this season, the phrase “Cancer Leo Leo” emerged during a moment in the pods when Marissa George, another contestant, was deciding between Ramses and Bohdan Olinares. This combo played a major role in Marissa’s decision-making process, leading to heated debates among viewers about the validity of using zodiac signs to choose a life partner.

What is Ramses’ zodiac sign?

Me every time I think about how Marissa dumped Bohdan because Ramses is Cancer Leo Leo (whatever the hell that means) 😂😂

#LoveIsBlind7 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/bbfVNaC37f — The wise one (@TWiseOnee) October 4, 2024

But what exactly does “Cancer Leo Leo” mean? In astrology speak, this refers to Ramses’ sun, moon, and rising signs. His sun sign, which represents his core personality, is Cancer. People born under this sign are often described as emotionally sensitive, nurturing, and protective. So, they tend to prioritize emotional security and are known for their empathetic nature.

The “Leo Leo” part of the equation refers to Ramses’ moon and rising signs. His Leo moon sign governs his emotional needs and inner self, suggesting that he craves admiration and validation in relationships. This placement often indicates a person who thrives on passion and excitement in their romantic life.

Lastly, Ramses’ Leo rising sign represents how he presents himself to others. This typically manifests as a confident and charismatic demeanor, with individuals often enjoying being in the spotlight. It’s this combination of emotional depth and outward confidence that seemingly caught Marissa’s attention and sealed the deal.

Marissa literally picking Ramses because he is a Cancer Leo Leo is the dumbest thing. But I expect dumb things from this show now. #LoveIsBlind7 pic.twitter.com/JQmfUHK5QL — Jordan Shadwick (@jmartinosky16) October 11, 2024

The show’s focus on this aspect sparked discussions about the role of zodiac compatibility in modern dating. Some are praising Marissa for following her star-crossed heart, while others are screaming at their screens, calling her decision ridiculous and accusing her of throwing away someone who seemed like a match made in military heaven.

Poor Bohdan. He was vibing hardcore with Marissa and got left in the dust faster than you can say “Mercury in retrograde”. Dude probably thought his military background would be a selling point. Turns out Marissa was more interested in Ramses’ cosmic credentials.

Beyond the whole star sign debate, Ramses has made waves this season for other reasons. His heartfelt connection with Marissa, formed during their time in the pods, has made them one of the standout couples of the season. Their engagement, along with five other couples, marks a return to form for the show after a previous season’s low success rate.

However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Ramses and Marissa. A recent episode featured a touchy discussion about Marissa’s military background, during which Ramses expressed critical views on U.S. military interventions. This conversation shed light on Ramses’ diverse background, which includes Venezuelan roots and potential South Asian heritage. There’s also the incident where Ramses seems to get a bit whiny about Marissa not wanting to have sex with him even though she’s literally ill. Not a good look for Mr. Empathy.

ramses is a typical leftist man. he’s not necessarily a good empathetic person, he just takes pride in being “right” & being on a higher moral ground than others. he‘ll talk about women’s rights but is pressuring his sick gf into having sex & won’t wear a condom🙄 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/5NmjlQkXkm — caitlin (@slaytlinbb2) October 16, 2024

For the most part, viewers are still pretty invested in Ramses and Marissa’s relationship. While their astrological compatibility may have played a role in bringing them together, it’s clear that the success of their relationship will depend on a lot more than celestial alignments.

