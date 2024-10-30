‘A little bit of revenge’: Hannah from ‘Love is Blind’s weight loss, explained

Love is Blind season 7 had a lot of distinct personalities, like art dealer Leo Braudy, and Hannah Jiles was a noteworthy cast addition. Her engagement to Nick Dorka may have been worthy of obsession, but since filming the Netflix reality series, fans are more concerned with Hannah’s weight loss.

With the Love is Blind season 7 reunion streaming on the platform on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. E.T., fans are eager to get the tea on each couple. Sure, it will be great to hear about what’s been happening in Hannah’s love life since she finished filming. But what about when she lost weight? Let’s get into what she said.

How did Hannah from Love Is Blind lose weight?

Hannah lost 75 pounds and told Us Weekly that she wanted to focus on feeling good throughout the process. Joy and a realistic approach are often missing from these types of accounts, so I definitely appreciate it. She said that she had liposuction on her neck, back, and lower abs, and then lost weight through counting calories and going for runs. She said, “OK, I do love myself, but I do think I could be fitter and healthier. I can be better and feel better.’”

Hannah explained to the publication that she put on some pounds throughout the COVID-19 pandemic (who didn’t?!). When she went on Ozempic a while back, she didn’t feel well, so she decided to stop taking it. Although other reality stars like Heather Gay from RHOSLC have been positive about Ozempic, it’s important to remember that some have rough reactions.

As for what Hannah ate when losing weight, she said she did “portion control” (a necessary evil of dropping pounds) and “I try to eat proteins and some greens.” She admitted she doesn’t enjoy exercise and “I like to binge eat,” but she does Pilates now. She said her weight loss approach was “feeling better about myself and a little bit of revenge.” Best of all, Hannah enjoys French fries when she pleases because she knows that restriction is a bad idea. Yes!

Love is Blind fans learned about Hannah’s weight loss when she shared a TikTok in October 2024 and everyone could see that she looked different. She was 220 pounds, then 175 prior to Love is Blind, and got to 145 in October 2024.

Hannah learned a rough lesson after her reality TV fame: people are going to talk about you no matter what. She told Us Weekly that viewers made disgusting comments about her appearance and then, once she had dropped weight, said she was using Ozempic. She said, “You just can’t make them happy.” She admitted “my personality, at times, is horrid” and would rather viewers talk about that instead of her weight. That’s a fair point. You expect people to have opinions on love triangles, engagements, and every dramatic moment. But although everyone knows how harsh strangers can be online, it still must be a shock to read them picking apart your hair, face, and body.

Since Hannah mentioned her weight struggles when chatting with Leo on Love is Blind season 7, fans wanted to hear more, and she has done a great job discussing a topic that can be delicate and anxiety-inducing. I’m all for celebrating a good glow-up, but only if someone is genuinely confident and if they lost weight healthily and realistically. Hannah’s story is a compelling one as it encompasses ups and downs, figuring out healthy portions, having some treats, finding the right exercise routine for you, and standing strong.

