Garrett from ‘Love Is Blind’s glow-up, explored

Love is Blind may be a reality series studying prospective couples before and after their physical appearances are revealed to one another, but that doesn’t mean its contestants don’t care about their looks.

Recommended Videos

Season 7 alum Garrett Josemans surprised fans of the show by unveiling a new look in an Instagram post, with the previously buzzcut-sporting star boasting flowing locks and some seriously stylish clothing – prompting comparisons to Hollywood heartthrob Glen Powell and (of all people) Prince Charming from Shrek. The professional physicist even got the chance to model at New York Fashion week, so there’s been some major changes.

Redditors on the r/LoveIsBlind thread had plenty of comparisons – and jokes – about the new look. “He looks like an art dealer,” HardDangNite wrote, referencing stereotypical rich boy-turned-art dealer Leo – another contestant on season 7.

“He went from low middle class to middle-class Chris Evans,” user MajorMarquisWarren69 commented, referring to the now-iconic moment in the series in which he was compared to a working-class version of the Knives Out actor.

Taylor Krause, Garrett’s partner on the series, has been absent from his new, Zoolander era-posts on his Instagram, but his glow-up could point to an answer about where the two stand today.

Are Garrett and Taylor still together? Internet sleuths think the makeover is a clue

Redditors didn’t stop at compliments – they began putting the pieces together about Taylor’s influence on the new look. “It’s giving girlfriend influence 👀,” honeyhibiscus commented. “him and taylor definitely gotta still be together. that’s the type of glow up that only a woman can give you. the girlfriend/wife effect,” Carolina_Blues similarly responded.

The general fan consensus seems to think a new influence on the 33-year-old – a strong, loving influence – encouraged Garrett to change up his look that he sported on the show as a hopeful single. Others, however, think this points in the opposite direction – to a kind of “getting over a break-up” makeover – think of Princess Diana’s famous “revenge dress“, Love is Blind style.

“Did anyone else catch Garrett saying he was going to get a haircut because Taylor didn’t like his hair?? Im scared him growing it out might mean they don’t work out!!!,” pollywroteaproblem commented.

Taylor seems to be implying on her socials that it was her behind the glow-up. Using a TikTok audio from Breaking Bad, Taylor posed next to Garrett’s new look while wearing sunglasses, lip syncing to the character Walter White saying “someone cooked here,” captioned “but was it me?”. Seems like a cheeky hint that Taylor is a stylist extraordinaire.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy