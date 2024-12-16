A ‘White Lotus’ Emmy nominee only has 3 words to describe what we’re about to witness in the next season

If there was a bigger fall/winter 2022 TV series than The White Lotus season 2, I’m not aware of it. And now that the much anticipated third season is on the horizon, one of the HBO show’s talented stars has shared what everyone can expect from these new episodes.

Natasha Rothwell, who was nominated for an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy for portraying Belinda Lindsey in season 1, posted on X, “Y’ALL. AIN’T. READY.”

Y’ALL. AIN’T. READY.



Seeking peace can be a trip.

The @HBO Original Series #TheWhiteLotus returns February 16th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/LrexAj2UCv — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) December 16, 2024

After watching the teaser, I agree with her! This time around, the drama centers around people staying at a White Lotus resort in Thailand. It looks like everyone is just as unhappy as they were in the previous two seasons, with some guests drinking too much, and everyone trying to find some calm in their busy lives. As the tagline says, “Seeking peace can be a trip.” Although the characters’ full personalities and backstories won’t be clear until the season premieres, I’m immediately intrigued by Walton Goggins’s character. He’s unimpressed with the gluten-free food at the resort, and from that joke alone, he’s definitely going to provide some comedic relief throughout what’s sure to be a bonkers season.

Natasha Rothwell is reprising her season 1 role playing Belinda, who manages a spa, again, in The White Lotus season 3, and has praised the HBO series more than a few times. She might be an even bigger fan than everyone else, which is saying a lot, considering what a cultural phenomenon the second season was.

Casey Bloys, the HBO CEO, told Deadline of Rothwell, “every script she read, she just gasped out loud. I would concur with that.” That’s how I responded to every season 2 episode too, especially that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) storyline, so I get it. Rothwell also told The Hollywood Reporter in Sept. 2024 that when creator Mike White asked her whether she would play her part again, she agreed. She didn’t know what season 3 would be about or where the show would film, but “it was just a yes.”

Image via HBO Max

The White Lotus season 3 cast also includes Patrick Schwarzenegger (I wonder who his dad is), Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Lalisa Manobal (Lisa from Blackpink), and Michelle Monaghan. I’d be willing to put money on the fact that almost any star would sign onto this series in a heartbeat. Not only are the characters deep and complicated, but the scenery of each shooting location has been breathtaking. And, of course, the murder mystery at the heart of each season keeps everyone guessing.

Goggins told Deadline that it was fun shooting season 3, and also “meta.” He explained, “We’re guests checking into a hotel playing guests checking into a hotel.” Sounds like a great day at the office, especially since the cast got to hang out and enjoy the scenery without worrying about another hotel guest committing a crime. It was much more relaxing than the actual content of the show, I’m sure.

I have a few questions based on this teaser, including who the killer is. But my most pressing query is, will The White Lotus season 3 have a beautifully haunting score like season 2? I’m dreaming of that even more than a nice beach vacation! I have another question about the third season, which will come out on Feb. 16, 2025: will Aubrey Plaza watch the new season?

