‘I just can’t handle things like that’: Aubrey Plaza reveals why she still hasn’t seen ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 and it’s the worst reason ever

The White Lotus anthology has taken the world by storm and Aubrey Plaza joined the Max series in its second season. However, the lovely, ever-sarcastic actress has just revealed she hasn’t seen season 2 yet, and her explanation is not very demure nor very mindful.

Recommended Videos

Aubrey Plaza has been in the entertainment business for a long time and she still hasn’t let it change her, as she keeps being as sarcastic and outspoken as it gets, which is why she has a devoted following. The actress is widely known for her role of April Ludgate on NBC’s political satire sitcom Parks and Recreation, but she has since appeared in many critically acclaimed productions, including the 2020 rom-com Happiest Season and the thriller Black Bear. In 2022, she hopped aboard HBO’s The White Lotus, the anxiety-inducing, tropical-set comedy about rich people and their toxic privileges.

The first season, which was originally intended to be a six-part limited series, premiered to critical and commercial success in 2021, leading to Max renewing it as an anthology. Aubrey Plaza played Harper Spiller, one of the main characters of the ensemble-led series. She and her husband, Ethan, join his college roommate Cameron and his wife Daphne on a trip to Sicily, and the lines between them get blurred as the vacation continues. Season 2 was equally acclaimed and Plaza even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in the drama series but, as it turns out, she hasn’t even seen the season.

Here’s why Aubrey Plaza didn’t watch The White Lotus — and you have to hear it believe it

Many actors have shared their stories about the lengths they go to not watch themselves on the big screen. Even Johnny Depp has missed on the joy of watching himself as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, noting that he “guesses” they’re good because people like them. His nonchalant attitude is hardly unique in Hollywood, with actors finding it hard to see themselves or hear their voices on screen. That is something we can relate to, because have you ever heard yourself yelling a song on top of a video you were recording at a concert? Talk about embarrassing.

However, Aubrey Plaza’s reason for not watching The White Lotus season 2 doesn’t have anything to do with her ability or inability to watch herself on the small screen. Instead, she has the most mundane reason to skip the series: her password. Plaza confirmed in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal she still hasn’t watched the multiple Emmy award-winning series because of that, which is a very April thing to say.

“I still haven’t, but I’m going to. To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally. I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

Plaza noted that she would’ve been open to watching the series in a different way. “I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore,” Plaza confessed. “I ask them every time.”

The White Lotus season 3 still has a long way to go until its Max premiere, which means Aubrey Plaza could embark on a three-season binge-watch when it premieres in 2025. If she recovers her password, that is.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy