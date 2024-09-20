‘I hope he doesn’t get Epsteined’: Diddy placed on suicide watch before trial, leaves everyone certain his fate has been sealed

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and sexual abuse, please proceed with caution. The long list of heinous allegations against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs have finally caught up to him. The musician was arrested in New York on Sept. 16th, after almost a year of investigations and allegations against him.

The charges against Combs include sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and is awaiting trial. Since his arrest, more stories about the rapper have come to light, including his part in orchestrating drug-fueled sex parties which have been termed “freak-offs.” He’s pled not guilty to the charges and has been denied bail twice. Now, PEOPLE reports that the rapper is also on suicide watch, according to an unnamed source.

Whether or not he is actually suicidal has yet to be confirmed, as the source claims that it is a preventative measure as Combs is in shock and his mental state is unclear. This means that he will be under constant observation as a precaution against him attempting to take his own life.

History repeating itself

The Metropolitan Detention Center is somewhat notorious for being the prison which held Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious financier who sexually abused women and minors on his private island until he was apprehended in 2019. Epstein was also placed on suicide watch after his arrest, but despite this, he was still able to take his own life in his cell on Aug. 10, 2019.

Of course, conspiracy theorists have often disputed that story, claiming that he was killed in order to prevent him from naming his associates. Epstein had a long list a friends who visited the island, including Donald Trump, so many people have questioned whether his suicide was really his own doing or not.

Of course, it’s just a conspiracy theory, but people can’t help but notice the parallels between what happened to Epstein and what’s happening to Combs.

I hope he doesn’t get epsteined he deserves to suffer through public destruction of his image and empire https://t.co/RxbzNABW2q — revenge mommy 🐉 (@SweetAsCerasee) September 20, 2024

Referring to it as “getting Epsteined” is diabolical, but you know exactly what they mean. Many believe there’s a chance that Combs’ life is in danger as he likely knows the identities of other celebrities who are just as bad as him.

please don't epstien him so you can hide the identities of other celebrity diddlers — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) September 20, 2024

Is this a real possibility? It seems unlikely, but either people don’t want to see Combs end up like Epstein, they want him to face justice and for his victims to get a chance to have their say.

Don’t let him take the easy way out, his victims have to live with what he did to them, he should too. — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) September 20, 2024

As previously mentioned, we don’t currently know whether Combs is actually suicidal or not, and him being placed on watch is simply just a precaution at this stage. A date for the music mogul’s trial has yet to be scheduled, but we know that he will remain in jail until he appears in court.

