‘I’m not bout to get dragged into this’: Costco says ‘gurl please’ to Diddy’s claim that he bought 1,000 bottles of baby oil from one of its locations

One of the biggest mysteries of our time will forever be why Diddy had 1,000 bottles of baby oil. There’s no doubt this unanswered question will haunt humanity for centuries, the implications are honestly horrifying.

Earlier this month, documents which were unsealed after Sean Combs AKA Diddy was arrested. In the documents, it was claimed that 1,000 bottles of baby oil were seized from the rapper’s mansion. How does one even begin to explain why they are in possession of enough baby oil to fill a swimming pool? You can’t, not without sounding insane. But regardless, it’s Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo’s job to try his best to explain away the disturbing discovery made by police. So what was Agnifilo able to come up with?

What did Diddy’s lawyer say?

According to an article from TMZ, Agnifilo offered a potential explanation being that Combs had simply bulk bought a huge amount of baby oil from Costco. That sounds innocent enough, after all, people bulk buy from Costco all the time right? Sure, it still doesn’t answer the question as to why he needed that much oil in the first place, but it definitely seems a little less weird when you put it in that context.

There’s just one problem

Costco does not sell baby oil. That’s right, you could spend all day in your local branch and look down every aisle, on every shelf, you won’t find a single drop of baby oil, (unless an employee brought their own bottle for whatever reason). Hilariously, a spokesperson for Costco had a word with TMZ to set the record straight, stating that none of the company’s U.S. locations carry baby oil. You can check the Costco website yourself if you have any doubt.

The message from Costco is loud and clear – don’t drag us into this.

Many big names are being caught up in the Diddy crossfire and clearly Costco wants to stamp this fire out before it turns into a raging blaze. Nobody wants their name mentioned in the same sentence as the rapper, even if it’s referring to something as mundane as bulk buying from a popular wholesaler.

Agnifilo has claimed that “the United States government, they started making this case as a takedown of a successful Black man.” I’m not sure the government really cares about how successful Diddy is, I’m sure most people are more concerned with all the heinous things he’s done. At this point, Diddy’s career is well and truly over it would seem, not even his lawyer is able to come up with any good excuses for him anymore.

