‘Who knows all the murders there’ll have been’: Investigation of Diddy’s sketchy past yet to find its way to Eminem’s triple accusation of the rapper killing Tupac Shakur

As the hands of justice continue to wring tighter and tighter around Sean “Diddy” Combs, while he sits in a jail cell on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, other rumors of other misdeeds continue to plague him.

One of the more serious ones is in regards to the long-standing rumor that he put out a hit on rap legend Tupac Shakur, and was subsequently instrumental in the rapper’s death. This claim was made by another rap legend: Eminem, who has twice floated the accusation in his music.

Earlier this month, Eminem released “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition.” It features a song called “Fuel–Shady Edition” that re-insinuated claims made on the original “Fuel” featured on the original version of the album, and on “Killshot,” a diss record against the musical artist Machine Gun Kelly.

Here’s what he says on the song: “Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of Tupac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose card should I clean next? Puff’s?” Puffs is of course a reference to Diddy’s former moniker Puff Daddy. For some reason, he likes to change his name every few years. “‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’ll have been / Or me mixed up, prepare for me to not choose none of my words carefully.”

This was definitely not the first time Eminem has made this insinuation. On “Killshot,” one of his MGK disses, the rapper involves a quip about the musician never having a hit until the day Diddy comes clean about the murder.

“Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits / That he put the hit out that got Pac killed,” Em said on the song. There are other Diddy references on the album as well. “Antichrist” references the horrific video where Diddy chases his ex-wife Cassie Ventura around a hotel and assaults her and drags her by the hair.

Eminem also mentions another incident where Diddy allegedly tried to blow up rapper Kid Cudi’s car when he was on a date with Ventura. The previous version of “Fuel” also contained more allegations about Tupac’s murder.

So, has Diddy ever responded to Eminem’s claims? Back in 2020, rapper Joe Budden revealed that Diddy responded to “Killshot” on Budden’s podcast, according to Essence. Budden said he was told by Diddy that it was “handled.”

“Nothing to speculate about, nothing to talk about. Puff said it’s in his hands and he said I can say it,” Budden said. “He said, ‘There’s nothing to say about it. It’s in my hands. He wild.’”

Diddy currently has his hands full with his current charges and slew of lawsuits with claims similar to Ventura’s, who was the first to sue him in November of last year. Another lawsuit is from Dawn Richard, who worked with Diddy when she was part of the girl group Danity Kane, under Diddy’s label. She claims he sexually assaulted her and owes her more than $5 million in unpaid wages.

