P Diddy’s net worth, confirmed

Sean Combs is the real name of the rapper, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur, designer, and occasional actor known by the stage names Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, and Diddy. Born on Nov. 4, 1969, in the Harlem area of Upper Manhattan, New York City, Diddy has been active in the music and entertainment businesses since 1990.

Recommended Videos

As a musical performer, Diddy’s output includes five studio albums, two collaborative albums, a remix album, a mixtape, 41 singles as the lead artist, and 41 singles as a featured artist. As a producer, he’s helmed countless records for the likes of Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., TLC, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Jay-Z, Aretha Franklin, R. Kelly, Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Faith Evans, Limp Bizkit, Britney Spears, Usher, Method Man, Pitbull, Rick Ross, Kanye West, and Burna Boy.

As an actor, he’s appeared in movies like Made and Monster’s Ball (both 2001), Get Him to the Greek (2010), Muppets Most Wanted and Draft Day (both 2014), and Girls Trip (2017), and television shows like CSI: Miami, Entourage, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (as per IMDb).

Most recently, however, Diddy has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Allegations of assault, sexual misconduct, sex trafficking, racketeering, and various other acts of debauchery dating back to 2008 have plagued him – and the latest is that he’s been hit with 120 more accusations. He’s currently in jail while the various charges against him are investigated.

But Diddy is still worth a fortune, so what precisely is his net worth?

How much is Sean Combs worth?

Image via Diddy/X

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diddy has a massive net worth of around $600 million.

His fortune has been amassed predominantly through his music career but also his entrepreneurial ventures (comprising, amongst other things, multiple successful clothing lines, two reality shows, a successful liquor brand, and a media company) and acting work.

Given his current situation — some of which is undeniable, thanks to evidence such as video footage and reliable witness statements — Diddy faces a challenge in keeping his vast wealth and potentially spending the rest of his life behind bars. His attorneys offered a $50 million bond, but it was denied. Frankly, given the seriousness of the allegations, Diddy’s wealth shouldn’t matter. If he’s guilty of everything he’s been accused of, he’s precisely where he deserves to be, and he should be there for a very long time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy