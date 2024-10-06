‘Money kept this hidden in a cold case file’: 28 years later, Tupac Shakur’s family takes first step to find Diddy’s connection to their son’s murder 

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces the cold, hard bars of justice, ensnared by charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, whispers of past misdeeds continue to swirl, casting long shadows over his legacy. The music mogul now finds his past under a magnifying glass, with the unresolved murder of Tupac Shakur (oh, and Michael Jackson?) at the forefront of revived scrutiny.

In a bold move, the family of Tupac Shakur has enlisted the services of New York attorney Alex Spiro, as reported by Billboard. This development breathes new life into the investigation of a possible connection between Combs and the tragic demise of the iconic rapper.

It took 20 years to figure this out. Money kept this hidden in a cold case file. RIP Tupac. — Clover Lavender (@AyoolaMatthee) October 4, 2024

The year was 1996. The Atlanta Olympics had just wrapped up but in the world of hip-hop, a shattering blow was about to be dealt. Leading up to his murder, Shakur had been embroiled in a bitter rivalry with the East Coast rap scene, marked by an escalation of diss tracks and public disputes that painted a target on his back. On Sept. 13, Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, a loss that would resonate as one of the most profound in musical history.

Shakur, along with Suge Knight, was stopped at a red light when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside their BMW. From the Cadillac, gunfire erupted, striking Shakur multiple times. Following the shooting, Shakur was rushed to the hospital, where he fought for his life. Despite the medical efforts, Shakur succumbed to his injuries six days later, leaving behind a legacy wrapped in speculation and a murder case that would remain cold for decades.

Tupac’s murder has haunted the hip-hop community for decades. If this investigation brings any new information to light, it could change the narrative of one of the most tragic losses in music history. — Jacob Amoo (@youngblesstmoni) October 5, 2024

The arrest of former gang leader Duane “Keefe D” Davis in September 2023 reignited interest in the case. Davis, who faces a trial in March 2025, has been charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection to the attack on Shakur. Most chillingly, Davis has previously claimed that Diddy Combs dangled a staggering $1 million bounty to carry out a merciless hit on the beloved rapper.

Interestingly, in 1994, Tupac was shot five times during a robbery at Quad Studios in New York City, an incident that Diddy was reportedly present for, along with approximately 40 other individuals who emerged unscathed. Shakur’s subsequent accusations in a 1995 Vibe interview pointed fingers at Combs and others, suggesting a set-up, as he narrated the cold reception he received while staggering into the studio injured. “Nobody approached me. I noticed that nobody would look at me,” Shakur recounted the eerie reaction.

Some theorists suggest that removing Tupac would benefit Diddy and Bad Boy Records, giving them dominance in the hip-hop industry. Even before the shooting, there were growing tensions between Tupac and Biggie, partly due to their rising profiles in the hip-hop world and perceived slights in lyrics and at public events.

I mean it’s been discussed for years by rap fans, even Eminem has a line in one of his raps mentioning p Diddy putting out a hit on Tupac. I wouldn’t be surprised. — paulie ⚓️ (@ratedpaulie) October 4, 2024

The alleged connection between Combs and Shakur’s murder has not gone unnoticed in popular culture. Eminem, another prominent figure in the hip-hop world, has repeatedly suggested Diddy’s involvement in Shakur’s murder over the years. In his 2018 diss track “Killshot,” Eminem boldly proclaimed, “Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed.” More recently, in his 2024 collaboration with JID titled “Fuel,” Eminem further fueled the controversy, rapping, “Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of Tupac’s murder, like facial tissue, who’s clock should I clean next? Puff’s? ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up?”

Combs, on his part, has vehemently denied these accusations. In 2008, he criticized the Los Angeles Times for endorsing what he claimed were fabricated stories against him. Reports from outlets like TMZ suggest that law enforcement does not view Combs as a credible suspect in the Shakur case. Despite the denials and conflicting reports, the Shakur family remains determined to uncover the truth behind their son’s murder.

