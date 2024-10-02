Diddy’s home, crime scene of 100+ sexual assault allegations, finds itself at center of Michael Jackson’s death

Michael Jackson’s unexpected death in 2009 was followed by a long and chaotic investigation, by the end of which his personal physician, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for administering the singer a lethal dose of propofol. But the investigation results did not give a rest to the theories surrounding the King of Pop’s untimely demise, and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest saga has now added a new chapter.

With the number of sexual abuse and sex trafficking cases against Diddy increasing every day — 120 victims, including minors as young as 9, have made fresh allegations against the rapper — his past is under intense scrutiny… and so is his present. New details about Combs’ life and friends keep cropping up, and while most of them are past incidents buried under time and Diddy’s money, some are new revelations about the man who was once called the future of the music industry.

One such alleged discovery was the presence of secret tunnels under Diddy’s Los Angeles home.

The news came from social media accounts on X and TikTok, sensationally claiming that the police had discovered a tunnel in Diddy’s house. One such popular account spreading the story was @ThePopTingz on Twitter, which painted the picture of “an underwater tunnel connected to a grotto inside [Diddy’s] luxurious mansion.”

Reaching the wide confines of the world wide web, the claim grew unexplainable branches as it was swiftly backed by others, with a Reddit user stressing that they saw a video of the tunnel connecting Diddy’s house with Michael Jackson’s, and multiple Instagram handles doing dedicated videos of FBI finding a hidden tunnel under the rapper’s bedroom. From there, only one possible route for the speculation spree existed — that these findings have propelled the authorities into reopening MJ’s case.

Of course, you are here to make 100% sure that these colorful details hold a semblance of truth, before jumping on the hyped-up bandwagon that continues to gain steam, correct?

Sorry to disappoint, but this tale is built on nothing but fabricated details and rumors relying on the fact that at this point, with Diddy’s reputation in the gutter, no accusation against him, no matter how far-fetched, would seem impossible. While evidence of him committing the most heinous crimes does exist, so far there is no official proof connecting him to Michael Jackson’s tragic death at the age of 50.

The fabricated image peddling the lie has long been debunked

Photo via Instagram/Internet Archive

Apart from the fact that the authorities haven’t shared the presence of any tunnel under Diddy’s home, Reuters has also debunked the fake image of a made-up CNN broadcast that talked about “Underground tunnels found at Diddy’s LA home.”

The supposedly ground-breaking update by CNN was not mentioned anywhere on the publication’s social media handles or its website, and was also shot down by CNN representative Emily Kuhn in an email to Reuters wherein she clarified “that is a manipulated image and not something CNN reported.”

While Diddy’s case — which keeps getting more horrifying with each passing day, is yet to find its conclusion — Michael Jackson’s death has, as far as official, solid evidence goes, no loose ends.

