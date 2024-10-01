‘This cancel culture mentality is ridiculous!’: Kendra Wilkinson is being cooked for her hot take on Diddy’s freak-off parties

In the wake of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest and the horrific allegations he faces, including racketeering and sex trafficking, any mention of the wild parties he previously held at his mansion is now looked at in a completely new light. Some of the biggest stars in the industry attended these parties, including former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson, who recently commented on these freak-off bashes.

In a recent interview on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, Wilkinson was asked about her experience. “I remember just going to, like, one or two,” she said. “I had a great time in my youth. I didn’t really see anything. Like, I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion.”

In her chat, she acknowledged that although nothing “bad” happened to her, she was not discounting the allegations made by multiple women. She said, “I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen.” So, what’s the problem? Is what the former The Girls Next Door star said really that bad, or was she simply sharing her experience?

We now know that many nefarious things have been alleged to have occurred at these gatherings (and why Diddy needed 1,000 bottles of baby oil will forever remain a creepy mystery), but that doesn’t mean Wilkinson was in any way exposed to or involved in them. The initial reaction to her comments was fury; fans blasted Wilkinson for her remarks and how casually she appeared to make them. This made her feel compelled to apologize, and she did so by posting on Instagram.

Wilkinson posted a selfie in the car and shared her thoughts in the caption: “Sorry guys. I was just answering questions about playboy mansion parties and it all combined with diddy party talk. I’ve only been to a few parties with him there back in the day. I didn’t have time to think about the right answer regarding these horrible charges allegations. I pray for the victims and justice.”

The comment section has been flooded with messages from fans. While Wilkinson is still taking heat for daring to discuss her experience in the first place, others feel her choice of words, especially how she had to “think” about the correct answer, is problematic. However, not everyone agrees, and the comments reflect that many people also feel the reaction to Wilkinson’s interview is unfair.

“You were asked a question and you answered your experience. I swear this cancel culture mentality is ridiculous, your answer has nothing to do with alleged victims,” a comment reads. Another person also came to Wilkinson’s defense with their comment, writing, “Don’t people realize she was so young and didn’t really pay attention. It was like a daily vacation.” They noted how she was trying to balance being a model and having fun and was perhaps oblivious to certain aspects of the parties.

Other reactions include, “it’s a tough situation all around, I truly hope there’s healing for all involved,” and “Kendra, you are not obligated to share information if you are not comfortable doing so.” There have also been comparisons between Diddy and the late Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner.

The debate between who is team Kendra and who is not rages on!

