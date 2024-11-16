‘Tragedies I have been through’: After throwing Jennifer Lopez’s ‘life in a tailspin,’ Diddy had to ‘go to therapy’ to deal with their breakup

The late ’90s and early 2000s were arguably simpler times when low-rise jeans ruled the earth and Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez were Hollywood’s it-couple. Yet, their tempestuous romance was a wild rollercoaster ride filled with fireworks…and eventually, a whole lot of therapy.

Recommended Videos

In a 2003 interview with Vibe magazine, Lopez admitted, “I was in this relationship with Puff where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin.” It’s clear that their relationship was intense, to say the least. Fast forward to 2024, and it seems that the ghosts of their past are still haunting Diddy. In a recently resurfaced interview with Playboy magazine, the rapper admitted that he had to seek therapy to deal with the aftermath of his breakup with Lopez. “I’ve had therapy about my relationship with Kim [Porter], about my relationship with Jennifer. Therapy helped me through a lot of those situations,” he revealed.

During their relationship, there were reports of Lopez hunting Diddy down and knocking on hotel room doors in search of him, sure that he was cheating on her. In the same Vibe interview, she admitted, “I can’t remember right now, but I won’t say it didn’t happen. I never caught him but I just knew. He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.” Yikes. It sounds like trust issues were a major problem in their relationship.

Did Diddy think JLo won’t leave? Since who he truly is has been exposed to the world, envisioning a man broken in love is a difficult task when we have the reality of a monster preying on those he could repress under his power and money.

With Diddy currently embroiled in some pretty heinous allegations, one can’t help but wonder if Lopez’s potential testimony could be the smoking gun that brings him down. While she hasn’t been implicated in any of the claims against him (yet!), their sordid past could come back to haunt him again in the you-know-what if she decides to open up that can of worms.

But so far, Lopez has been tight-lipped about the whole situation. In fact, she’s been so discreet that she made a quick exit during a recent film screening when asked about Diddy and the allegations against him. Lopez’s usually sunny disposition quickly turned sour as it switched from cheery to chilly in 0.01 seconds and let her silence do the talking. Eventually, she retreated to her bodyguards, leaving fans shouting “don’t leave!” in her wake.

It’s clear she wants to steer clear of the salacious drama engulfing her ex like a hungry shark. Or perhaps they’ve made a secret pact not to leave a sour taste in each other’s mouths post-breakup. Well, except for that explosive interview back in 2003, when Jenny from the Block just couldn’t help but spill the piping hot tea about their ill-fated romance.

Despite the ups and downs of their past, Lopez and Combs have managed to keep things civil in the public eye. But given the serious nature of the allegations against Diddy, one has to wonder if Lopez’s loyalty will be tested. Contrast that with her not-so-subtle digs at Ben Affleck post-divorce, and you’ve got to wonder about the scorecard she’s keeping. Is it love lost or just selective memory? Either way, she’s doling out shade with a side of how-you-like-me-now, but only to whom she thinks deserves it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy