‘What’s with that face?’: Jennifer Lopez looks ‘disgruntled’ when asked to comment on disgraced ex Diddy

Don’t rain on Jennifer Lopez’s parade if you don’t want her looking daggers at you. It’s a hard lesson, but one fan learned this the hard way during an incredibly awkward recent encounter.

Recommended Videos

As JLo was leaving the AFI Fest 2024 in LA earlier this week, she took the time to interact with fans, signing autographs on her way out. A video clip published by the Daily Mail Thursday showed Lopez smiling as she posed for photos before walking toward the fans who lined up outside of the screening for her new film Unstoppable.

As she was taking her time to accommodate the fans asking for her signature and selfies, one supporter seemingly ruined the “Jenny from the Block” singer’s mood by asking her: “Do you have any comments about P Diddy and the allegations?”

For a split second, Lopez’s demeanor changed and she looked like she was about to throw hands. Instead of letting her emotions get the best of her, however, JLo stormed off, causing some fans to tell her, “Don’t leave.” But Jennifer wasn’t having it, so she ignored their request and left with her guards trailing behind.

Jennifer Lopez's telling expression as she's ambushed with question about Diddy https://t.co/K238qd8nzv via @MailOnline — angrybird (@alpine106) November 1, 2024

Lopez hasn’t spoken about Diddy — real name Sean John Combs — for so long, so there seems to be no reason for her to talk about him now, even with all the controversy surrounding him, including the sex trafficking arrest and sexual assault charges pressed against the disgraced producer.

When Jennifer and Diddy got together between 1999 and 2001, they were regarded as one of the most high-profile couples in Hollywood. Before dating the rapper, Lopez was already an established actress and dancer. During their romance, JLo managed to debut as a singer after Combs helped produce her first album, On the 6.

Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, whom she was married to between 1997 and 1998, recently broke on the Despierta America podcast, the former waiter confirmed that it was Combs’ “fault” that they got divorced.

“When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6. I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album,” Noa added.

Jennifer never addressed her relationship with Noa post-split, but the Daily Mail said she had spoken up about her short-lived romance with Diddy in the past, saying, “And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it. It was very tempestuous. Towards the end, it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young.”

Ever since the allegations against Combs came to light, his past relationship with JLo has been thrust into the spotlight, especially with the reemergence of photos showing the exes at the star-studded “White Parties” Diddy famously hosted. However, both have been tight-lipped about each other — with Lopez’s recent gesture suggesting that she doesn’t want to get involved with her ex’s legal woes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy