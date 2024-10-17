‘There will be more to say’: One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson speak out on Liam Payne’s tragic death

After heartfelt tributes from Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton, Halsey, and several other celebrities and fans, the former boy band One Direction has finally released a joint statement mourning the loss of their beloved member Liam Payne.

One of the star performers of the English-Irish pop boy band One Direction, the 31-year-old singer Liam Payne tragically died after falling from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 16. The cause of death is reported to be “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage,” according to preliminary postmortem reports verified by the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office. The office added that the incident is being treated as a “doubtful death” while investigations continue. (via News 18)

After the news of his death reached the public, One Direction fans had been waiting for the band to release an official statement, hoping for the news to somehow not be true. However, band member Louis Tomlinson posted in honor of his late bandmate early on Oct. 16, confirming that the nightmare is true. “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to every day, such a positive, funny, and kind soul,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Soon after, the official page of One Direction on Instagram released a joint statement by all the band members including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, speaking about the tragic incident. The post read,

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

The note continued with the members extending their thoughts to Payne’s family, friends, and all the fans who loved him dearly alongside the band members. The endnotes read “We will miss you terribly,” with a “love you” from Louis, Zyan, Niall, and Harry.

Payne’s family also responded to the shocking loss, stating they are “heartbroken” over the news, but “Liam will forever live in our hearts.” The family continued and resolved to “remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul” while also requesting “privacy and space at this awful time.” (via CBS News) Payne’s U.S. record label, Republic Records, also posted their sympathies soon after, calling Payne “an extraordinary artist whose music touched millions.”

“His legacy will live on through the timeless work he created, and he will forever be remembered as an icon of his generation.” (via @republicrecords on Instagam)

According to reports, the hotel staff had rung the alarm and called 911 shortly before Payne passed away, reporting his unsettling conduct and informing police that he “appeared intoxicated and was trashing his room.” Authorities suspect that Payne may have suffered an “outbreak due to substance abuse” before the fatal fall.

Condolences and tributes have been outpouring for the late singer. He is survived by a son named Bear, whom he welcomed on March 22, 2017, with his former partner and X Factor judge Cheryl Ann Tweedy.

