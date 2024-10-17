‘He is breaking everything in the room’: The disturbing emergency call made just before Liam Payne’s death has been released

People are still reeling over musician Liam Payne’s untimely passing. News of the pop star’s death broke on Oct. 16 and, according to reports the 31-year-old fell from a third story balcony in Buenos Aires, although the emergency call made prior to his death reveals some disturbing details.

Initial reports indicated that an individual under the influence of drugs and alcohol was acting aggressively at a hotel in Argentina. This morning the transcript of a phone call between the hotel desk manager and a 911 operator was obtained by Sky News and it paints a pretty grisly picture of what was going on in the period of time prior to the former One Direction member’s tragic death.

The call starts with the desk manager explaining the situation, telling the 911 operator that they have an intoxicated guest who is breaking everything in the room.

911 operator: “What is happening sir?” Hotel manager: “We have a guest drunk with drugs and alcohol. When he [them, gender not clear in conversation] is conscious, he is breaking everything in the room.” 911 operator: “You said alcohol and drugs…” Hotel manager: “This is correct.”

The singer has struggled with mental health and alcohol abuse in the past perhaps in part due to the difficulties that come with fame. Speaking to Men’s Health Australia, he said “I was p***ed quite a lot of the time because there was no other way to get your head around what was going on.” However, in 2023 Liam checked into rehab and was able to get himself sober for a while. Despite this he still had a lot of issues to contend with.

Police confirmed that they found alcohol and medicines like Clonazepam (epilepsy medicine) in Payne’s hotel room. The 911 call continues with the desk manager expressing concern for the unnamed hotel guest as they are in a room with a balcony and could hurt themselves. They request medical services as a matter of urgency.

911 operator: “What is the hotel called?” Hotel manager: “Caza Azul Palermo. We need to send someone with urgency because I don’t know if the guest’s life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life.” 911 operator: “How long has he been there? Is it a long stay hotel?” Hotel manager: “(The guest) has been for the past three days.” 911 operator: “You don’t any other information because you can’t get in. Right?” Hotel manager: “No.” 911 operator: “We are also notifying SAME (Medical Emergency Attention Service).” Hotel manager: “We are asking to send someone with urgency because…

The call confirms that alcohol and possibly drugs may have played a part in affecting Payne’s mental state at the time, which likely led to his tragic death. The desk manager discusses the need for a police presence with the operator before the call ends.

Hotel manager: “Are you sending police too.” 911 operator: “Police from the delegation… Let me confirm.” Hotel manager: “No, no, only SAME, only SAME (Medical Emergency Attention Service).” 911 operator: “Don’t worry because they have already been notified.” Hotel manager: “Because as you said he is under the influence of alcohol and drugs, SAME personnel can’t enter alone.” 911 operator: “You can ask that to the police, but if SAME needs them, they will notify you.” Hotel manager: “Good, OK, perfect.”

The transcript provides a sad yet disturbing glimpse into the pop singer’s state of mind during his final moments. It’s still not clear whether his death was an accident or a suicide, but Liam Payne was certainly struggling and he had been for a while. There will no doubt be more details in the coming days, but this tragic situation serves as a reminder that mental health can affect anyone.

