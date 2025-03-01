Trump’s latest hire into his cabinet and inner circle is yet another controversial figure that has the nation baffled. After hiring former federal prosecutor and conspiracy theorist Kash Patel as the director of the FBI, he has now hired anti-vax podcaster Dan Bongino as Patel’s deputy.

So naturally, the controversial conspiracy theorist, known for deliberately picking fights with Stephen King on X, is now a subject of curiosity for all Americans – whether they support his appointment as FBI director or not.

One such pressing question about him – the nature of his roots.

What is Dan Bongino’s ethnicity?

Among everything we need to know about Bongino, one pressing question that has come up repeatedly is surrounding his ethnicity. Considering his ethnic ambiguity, there have been speculations that he is probably Black or Hispanic. Interestingly, he is hardly considered Caucasian.

According to his Wikipedia page, he is “of Italian descent,” but the podcaster has always been tight-lipped about his childhood. He was born in Queens but his parents divorced when he was young. According to his memoir, Life Inside the Bubble, Bongino’s mother, Judy, started dating a man who would physically abuse him and his brother. With the help of his biological father, he was able to move out with his brother and get an education. However, Bongino has never shared details on which of his parents he got his Italian heritage from.

People speculate that he might have some Black ancestry because of his skin tone, which is emphasized by things like his choice of haircut. However, others have been quick to point out that it is not uncommon for Italians, specifically southern Italians, to have darker skin. With the information available, the only confirmation we have about Bongino’s ethnicity is his Italian heritage.

What can be detailed with concerning accuracy is his tumultuous history.

The controversial Dan Bongino

Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel. pic.twitter.com/bJqIDbWLEE — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 24, 2025

Bongino is a former police officer and secret service agent, politician, and now, the deputy director of the FBI. He is also a political commentator, through his podcast, The Dan Bongino Show, and his former Fox News segment, Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.

If you haven’t heard of his shows, you might have heard of his comments in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bongino went on record to oppose the vaccines, while admitting he was vaccinated, confusing his followers. He infamously gave his employers at the time, Cumulus Media, an ultimatum – they could either recall the mandate that required all working employees to be vaccinated, or he would quit.

During his time in the Secret Service, he worked in the Presidential Protection Division during George W. Bush’s second term and Barack Obama’s first. After leaving the Secret Service, he decided to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland in 2012 but lost. He tried his hand at politics again in 2014, this time for the U.S. House of Representatives. However, he lost that race too. His final attempt at politics was for the U.S. Senate in Florida in 2015, which he lost in the primaries.

In 2019, he debuted Bongino Report, a show that was in direct competition with Matt Drudge’s Drudge Report, and gained an audience quickly. In 2021, his podcast was signed on by Cumulus Media and, later that year, he began his Fox News segment. Bongino was banned from YouTube in 2022 after his videos were flagged for questioning the mask mandates during the pandemic. His podcast, The Dan Bongino Show, can be found on Rumble.

