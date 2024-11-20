‘He’s just picking his friends’: Trump has tagged in a ‘Diddy of WWE’ worshipper to body-slam a federal agency to smithereens

Ever since being elected into the Office of President, Donald Trump’s appointments have been rather odd. In fact, the President-elect’s inner circle is somewhat of a joke, even though nobody’s laughing.

But between the secretaries for federal agencies, and all the other high-ranking positions he’s appointed so far, his most recent choice for the Secretary of Education is probably the most random. Once again, Trump’s left the experienced candidates behind, and headed to the world of wrestling to select his latest cabinet member, who’s directly linked to who many refer to as the “Diddy of WWE.”

He’s just picking his friends and not actually qualified people… — Sai Charan (@charanmaradi17) November 20, 2024

On Tuesday, president-elect Donald Trump selected another person to join his cohorts as the Secretary of Education. This was none other than Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) CEO and long-time Trump supporter. McMahon previously served at the helm of the Small Business Administration (SBA) during Trump’s first term, and was the co-chair of his transition committee. She has also been a major financial contributor to his presidential campaigns.

His appointment of McMahon comes after his public criticism of the Department of Education, and his promise to shut it down. The DOE is an integral part of the nation’s federal systems and plays a huge role in ensuring equal and accessible education for all Americans. During a rally on his campaign trail, Trump asserted that he will, “ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education,” and it seems that McMahon is his choice to carry out that mission.

However, being a Trump supporter and donating millions to his campaign isn’t the only thing about McMahon that’s questionable. Following the news of her appointment, one commenter asked, “Isn’t her husband the Diddy of WWE?”

McMahon and her husband Vince McMahon co-founded WWE, however, she stepped down from her role as CEO in 2009 to pursue a career in politics. After two failed senatorial campaigns, she pivoted to providing financial support to politicians she aligned with, especially Donald Trump.

Vince McMahon also stepped down from his role as CEO in 2022. Although unlike his wife, he didn’t do it voluntarily. His resignation came after accusations of hush-money agreements he made with former WWE staff came to light.

Moreover, McMahon has had more than a few sexual misconduct allegations raised against him, all the way from 1992, to early this year. The WWE board carried out an investigation into some hush money allegations around him, and uncovered multiple misconduct claims against him from employees which he had hidden with nondisclosure agreements. Just like Diddy, McMahon has been the center of a federal investigation into sex trafficking charges and assault charges, which began in February 2024.

Trump’s interesting pattern with Diddy, McMahon, and more

The commenter who called McMahon’s husband the “Diddy of WWE” was more accurate than they thought, not only about McMahon, but about Donald Trump. The former president has a history of being associated with questionable public figures, such as the people he has now appointed into federal positions, including Diddy himself.

A few months ago, Trump, who is no stranger to spreading misinformation, shared a fake photo of Kamala Harris with Diddy, implying that the Vice President is associated with the disgraced music mogul. Ironically, while Harris has had no public interactions with Diddy, Trump himself has publicly supported the rapper in the past.

Trump previously called Diddy a “good friend,” of his and “a good guy,” stating “I love Diddy,” while speaking to Aubrey O’Day on the set of Celebrity Apprentice. Altogether, the former President has a conspicuous record of being linked to high-profile sex offenders such as Diddy, McMahon, and even Jeffrey Epstein. As he continues to fill out his cabinet, we can only wonder which controversial person he will choose next.

