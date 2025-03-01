Wendy Williams admitted getting ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ after 20 years turned her into ‘the creep that I really am’

Wendy Williams has a complicated legacy. No matter what you think of her — and if you know Wendy Joan Williams, you definitely have a strong opinion on her— she remains an enigma. At the height of her career in the past, she’s finally opening up about her journey, revealing that hosting The Wendy Williams Show is what truly changed her.

These days, she rarely makes headlines unless she calls into her mentee Charlamagne tha God’s show, The Breakfast Club, to discuss her ongoing battles over her conservatorship. But long before that, she was a household name, dominating the daytime talk show slot as the only Black woman in that space. Her style — brash, unapologetic, and shocking — earned her both devoted fans and bitter enemies. In a Cosmopolitan interview a few years ago, she revealed that she used to squint while driving home, checking if anyone had vandalized her mailbox with “burned poop” or other disgusting pranks. She largely attributed it to racism.

Still, beyond ignorant prejudice, Williams also made plenty of celebrity enemies during her 20-year career on radio. Criticizing Jay-Z’s controversies over the years even led to her being name-dropped in an unflattering way on the intro of his 1997 album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1. But when she transitioned to television, the scrutiny intensified tenfold. Suddenly, she wasn’t just covering musicians — actors, businessmen, and socialites became fair game.

Her new subjects, and by extension her new foes, had far more resources at their disposal. That meant she, too, became vulnerable to exposure. Soon, stories surfaced about her struggles with drug addiction, as well as her son’s. Later, it was revealed that her husband had been having an affair. As expected, Williams became far more private after making the leap from radio to television. In the Cosmopolitan interview, she said:

“I’ve never had a bunch of people around. I mean, alright, when [my son] Kevin was younger, we did have somebody living with us and somebody would also come during the day, but the second I got this talk show, I was like, everybody out, out, out. I was scared. Like, what if I took off like wildfire and [my family] became the first family of daytime TV? We don’t need people pilfering through our sneakers and jewelry and stuff, spying on us, trying to influence our son. If anything, the talk show has really made me return to the creep that I really am. Very private, very mysterious. I like it that way.”

For better or worse, she has left that stage of her life behind. Now, her focus is on freeing herself from conservatorship, and if recent reports are accurate, she’s almost there. Her declining health in her show’s final years led to its cancellation and made her reconsider her inner circle. She told Charlamagne tha God that many people convinced her to sign off on the now-infamous A&E Lifestyle documentary. However, in the same interview, she said she doesn’t want to be part of her conservatorship’s lawsuit against the network. She just wants to move on peacefully.

