‘He has zero loyalty’: Jay-Z ready to deploy ‘any tactic necessary,’ including backstabbing Diddy to dodge prison time

Sean “Diddy” Combs is going down, and, like rats from a sinking ship, his former associates are trying to put as much distance between them and him as possible. But what about rapper Shawn Carter, aka, Jay-Z? He used to be very good buddies with Diddy, but does he still see him as a friend now?

Well according to an insider who spoke to the DailyMail the answer is a resounding “no,” Carter is not planning to show any sort of loyalty towards his old friend. Instead opting to throw Combs under the bus in order to save his own skin. Earlier this month the rapper was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old along with Sean Combs back in 2000. While Jay-Z and his lawyers were quick to deny the allegations, many remember how close the two rappers seemed to be, and now an insider claims the music mogul is doing everything he can to avoid joining Diddy in a cell.

“Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this… He has zero loyalty to Diddy.”

This move isn’t exactly a surprise considering Carter has been distancing himself from Combs ever since the allegations against him started becoming front page news. The insider claimed that the Roc Nation executive “scrubbed” Combs from his existence and is also going after lawyer Tony Buzbee to protect himself. Jay-Z previously accused Buzbee, who is representing the Jane Doe allegedly assaulted by Combs and Carter, of blackmail after the lawyer tried to settle out of court.

It may look like Carter is defending Combs right now by going after Buzbee, but it’s simply a matter of him protecting himself and his family, “Any notion that Jay is trying to help Diddy by going after Tony Buzbee is false. He doesn’t care about Diddy.” But this is Sean “Diddy” Combs we’re talking about, the number of horrible crimes this man has been accused of is incredibly disturbing and, if true, you can’t exactly blame people for not being loyal to him right? However, in Jay-Z’s case it looks like he’s only doing it to save himself.

Jay-Z and Diddy are nothing more than ‘professional friends’

The two have been associated with each other since the early days of their respective careers, both featuring on each other’s tracks and collaborating a few times in the nineties. During the 2000’s they were photographed at parties together and performed together at the hip-hop festival Screamfest. The two remained, what appeared to be, close friends throughout the 2010’s and early 2020’s. But now, in an attempt at distancing themselves from Diddy, Carter’s lawyer, Alex Spiro claims that the pair were never more than “professional friends” with no “closer association.”

