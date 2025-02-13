Wendy Williams may finally break free from isolating conservatorship after new devastating documentary

Wendy Williams‘ situation for the last three years has been dire, but she has finally gotten one step closer to regaining her freedom. The development comes after a devastating documentary showed her sobbing from the window of the special care facility she has been “isolated” in by a court-ordered conservatorship since 2022.

Recommended Videos

Per TMZ, Williams signed an affidavit on Wednesday asking a judge to “set her free.” The talk show host claims she has “regained capacity” to look after herself without the supervision of appointed conservator Sabrina Morrissey. She further alleges that she was misdiagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, and will be re-examined by a new doctor, picked by her lawyer, next Tuesday.

The outlet also reports that Williams’s lawyer plans to file a petition to accelerate the process soon after. Should the judge deny the motion to end the conservatorship, the 60-year-old TV personality intends to demand a jury trial.

This comes just weeks after Wiliams fired her court-appointed lawyer, Linda Redlisky. According to TMZ, the star was not happy over Redlisky’s failure to “get the ball rolling” on legal proceedings to challenge the conservatorship. Last month, the Daily Mail reported that her family was reaching out to lawyer Ben Crump as they “advocate for Wendy’s rights and autonomy.” Crump is known for defending high-profile social justice cases, previously representing the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, per his firm’s website.

Prior to pursuing legal avenues, Williams relied on the media as much as possible to get the word out about her situation. Following a lengthy phone call to The Breakfast Club, accompanied by her niece who corroborated her side of the story, the TV presenter then spoke to TMZ. The resulting documentary, titled Saving Wendy, is available to watch on Tubi and contains footage filmed from outside the New York facility Williams is being kept in, including images of her crying.

Wendy Williams was seen crying from an assisted living facility while interviewed by TMZ.



Williams, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, claims she was misdiagnosed and alleged her son was spending her money.



“I want my freedom back."



pic.twitter.com/kug5RE7Npq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 13, 2025

The outlet says no cameras are allowed in, with Williams stating that she’s not permitted to receive phone calls on top of having visits severely restricted.

Other disturbing details revealed by Williams include claims of limited outings, with the star saying she had only been allowed fresh air twice in the last 30 days.

[I am] isolated. Where I am is this place where the people are older … I don’t eat out there with them, because it is so [very] depressing. There’s a bathroom, there’s a closet, and the TV which was purchased by me through the guardian person.”

A financial conservatorship was first petitioned by Williams’ bank Wells Fargo three years ago after her financial advisor alleged she was of “unsound mind,” putting her at risk of financial exploitation and undue influence.

In the new TMZ documentary, the TV host confirmed that her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., had “overstepped his boundaries” and was “inappropriately using [her] money without telling [her].” She also mentioned “other people” who had been leading her son astray.

TMZ’s team notes that someone with Frontotemporal Dementia can only get worse, while Williams, per those who have had the chance to speak to her recently, seems to be getting better.

A controversial Lifetime documentary, which aired early last year and was filmed between 2022 and 2023, revealed Williams’ struggle with alcoholism. It seems sobriety has significantly helped her health, resulting in her sounding much more lucid and autonomous.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy