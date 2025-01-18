‘I am not cognitively impaired’: Wendy Williams lacking ‘dignity’ and suffers ‘neglect,’ exposes she is trapped in a ‘prison’

Ever since she fainted live on air in 2017, Wendy Williams‘ life has been on a downward spiral, placing her health in the spotlight. Notably, in 2022, a New York Supreme Court ruled that Williams required a temporary financial guardian, formally assigning Sabrina Morrissey to the role. Representatives for Williams later claimed she had been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. However, Williams has now come forward to refute these claims.

Before Charlamagne Tha God became one of the biggest voices in radio, for calling out CNN among other things, he started as Wendy Williams’ timid second mic. So, it’s only fitting that Williams chose Charlamagne’s The Breakfast Club to break her silence on the much-discussed matter of her mental health. To everyone in the studio’s surprise, Wendy Williams sounded fine during her call, exhibiting no obvious signs of mental decline. She was her usual upbeat self, openly and definitively discussing anything asked of her, reminiscent of the Wendy fans loved for years.

Concerns about Wendy Williams’ condition have been simmering in pop culture ever since the release of the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? which centered on her disappearance from public life. While the documentary didn’t explicitly accuse Morrissey, it strongly implied that people in Williams’ circle might be taking financial advantage of her. During her call to The Breakfast Club, Williams, alongside her niece Alex Finnie, set the record straight about her relationship with her representatives by firmly confirming that she considers her situation financially and emotionally abusive.

Finnie told the hosts that the documentary has made it nearly impossible for Williams to live an independent life. Wendy Williams reiterated this, stating that she doesn’t even have access to a laptop or phone. She also claimed she’s being partially denied visitation rights and likened her current situation to being in prison.

The matter that most interested fans, however, was whether she retains her mental acuity, as the alleged loss of it was the justification for her loss of financial control in the first place. Williams asserted, “I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison. I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s, their 80s, and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

In her usual dark humor, Williams added that she doesn’t even have $15 to her name. She and her niece called on fans to push the #FreeWendy hashtag on social media and donate to her GoFundMe page so she can move to Florida to be closer to her loving family.

Users on X didn’t waste any time and calls for her freedom have already started.

Sending love and support to Wendy Williams during this challenging time. She’s given so much to the entertainment world and deserves respect, and dignity.



Hoping for justice and a resolution soon.



We did it for Britney, we can do it for Wendy!



Post #FreeWendy and share! pic.twitter.com/kkV1a6ogPZ — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) January 16, 2025

Wendy Williams is literally being held captive by Sabrina Morrissey. #FreeWendy pic.twitter.com/VDhXIgjFEE — Valerie (@queen__valerie_) January 16, 2025

The Source also reported that Williams’ son shares her perspective, describing her as sober and saying the loneliness is harming her far more than anything the conservatorship claims to protect her from. This situation feels eerily similar to Britney Spears’ battle with her conservatorship and the aftermath of her release. Wendy Williams has previously expressed that she feels the system has failed her. We can only hope the system finally starts listening to Williams and the people who genuinely care for her.

