Britney Spears is ‘sick’ of everyone’s fake concern over her dancing videos, says she’s dealing with ‘severe sadness’ in her own way

Britney Spears has responded angrily to those who reacted negatively to her recent dancing videos on social media, saying she’s “so damn sick of people saying they are concerned” for her.

The pop star made the statement in an Instagram video documenting her recent holiday to Mexico. In the caption of the video — which shows an ocean view while on “another excursion” on a “smaller boat” — sees Spears reveal that she “took the video of myself dancing down because so many people said so many mean things.” While the video she references is no longer visible on her Instagram page, Spears has caught attention in the past with her dancing videos, which some have thought to be a case for concern.

“If only you knew how severe my sadness is,” Spears said about the online response to her dance video. “It is a f***ing miracle from God that I played and danced, period.” The “Toxic” singer went on to explain the thought process behind the original video, saying she “got busy and played with dark music and Winehouse with black lace and red bottoms.” While she admitted that she “forgot I did any of” the videos, Spears was nonetheless angered by the reaction, saying “​​it saddens me people say mean things” and adding that she is “sick of people” feigning concern whenever she is active on social media.

Spears then offered a declarative quip to anyone who disapproves of her dancing videos, telling the trolls that “if you don’t like the way I move, f**k off and don’t watch it.” For all the stress induced by the Instagram peanut gallery, Spears still found moments of happiness while on her Mexican holiday. She gushed, for instance, about seeing “the ocean,” her “small little hotel that looks like an apartment,” and the fact that she has a “breakfast table inside the pool.” It’s certainly enough to induce wanderlust (especially for a writer locked in behind his desk), but Spears’ small wins also came in the form of food.

A dynamic menu is a luxury at the best of times, but the pop star’s week-long fast naturally made her holiday meals all the more delicious. After seven days without food, Spears spoke eloquently of “finally have my bacon cheeseburger with a bun that’s so high it looked like a pie.” Like any good foodie, she also described the cross-section of the scrumptious burger, saying she “cut it in half right down the middle [and] saw the white Swiss cheese,” which naturally meant “my mouth watered,” (you and me both, Brit!). The protein component was, for Spears, the cherry on top or, in this case, the bacon in the middle.

“Then when the bacon, which is never chewy, always crispy, hits my tongue and the meat…,” Spears wrote, before declaring at the end of the caption that food makes her feel “6 years old” and is “honestly better than sex.” It’s 9 am where I am, so I’m naturally wondering whether it’s too early for a cheeseburger (who am I kidding? It’s never too early). Elsewhere in the Instagram post, Spears shared inspirational quotes about motherhood and being a “kind queen,” as well as bikini shots and an archival picture of Brad Pitt for extra measure (because why not?).

While it’s heartening that she found solace in the form of a nice hotel room and a nourishing meal, this unfortunately isn’t the first time this kind of negative fanfare has erupted in response to her social media posts. Earlier this month, a similar video of the pop star dancing at her home raised fan concerns about her rumored music comeback, and in October, the worries were only amplified when she revealed the story of a house fire incident that left her with burnt eyebrows. Wherever Spears might be at the moment, I hope she’s still dancing.

