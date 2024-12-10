‘Everyone worries about her’: Britney Spears’ bizarre online behavior stirs concerns about her music comeback

Those hoping for a potential return to the recording studio for Britney Spears are in for some disappointment as she would rather dance than sing for her fans. In fact, she’s been pouring her heart out into dancing so much that it’d be surprising if she is back into making music again.

The 43-year-old has been updating her millions of fans on Instagram about her life now that she’s off her 13-year conservatorship. If she’s not in some tropical hideaway somewhere basking in the sun and sea, she’s in her living room shaking her hips and making frantic hand movements to some upbeat or sometimes melodramatic tune. And if you scroll through her feed you’ll see she mostly has dancing videos of herself dressed in revealing outfits.

“Britney is now far more of a cultural icon of the 2000s than a singer — and I fear that the industry has changed so completely it will be hard to make a true comeback,” one senior music industry insider said of her potential return to music.

Aside from her dance videos, Spears has also been posting bizarre messages that have people concerned about her mental health. In one message she said: “It’s my birthday, I’m not turning 42; I’m turning 5 this year, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.” She celebrated her birthday in Mexico with friends who say she feels “grounded and relaxed” by the waters.

Her post had many expressing concern as she seemed to have forgotten her actual age. But it’s just among the series of eccentric messages that have left fans fearing for her wellbeing. While they are happy that she’s living her independence to the fullest, they also want that she doesn’t shy away from seeking medical help if needed.

“Everyone worries about her, people love her. A lot went on behind the scenes that the people with good intentions, who were trying to release her from her conservatorship, weren’t aware of — and I think it’s obvious she needs some serious professional help,” a source said, while a high-profile Hollywood producer added of Spears’ behavior: “It makes me sad. Everyone is rooting for her.”

Likewise, Spears had people talking when she reiterated her intent to move to Mexico just when her youngest son, Jayden, 18, is already in California to be close to her. Mother and son are said to be rekindling their bond after years of estrangement with a friend saying that she “is really focusing on rebuilding her bond with her sons.“

Britney moving to Mexico? pic.twitter.com/Gb37WgLXw9 — • coupure électrique (@soullesswifey) November 13, 2024

In a since-deleted Instagram post in November reposted by fans on X, she penned a lengthy message about going on a spiritual journey and how she finds solace in Mexico. Then on her 43rd birthday, while talking about her trip to the country, she slighted the paparazzi for taking ugly photos of her and said in a video: “It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like, a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me.” She said the paparazzi have ”always been incredibly cruel” to her and added: “I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico .”

But as per a friend, Spears “didn’t actually move to Mexico … she was just having fun and being silly.” It seems people shouldn’t take everything she says seriously. Even her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan said of her behavior: “I think we’ve all learned that, when it comes to Britney’s decisions, it’s very fluid for her. I don’t think you can put too much weight into it until you can see, after the fact, what’s occurred.” Jokes aside, Spears should try doing other dance moves because the constant hair flips, spins, and frantic hand routine make her look rather erratic.

