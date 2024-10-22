Oops! She did it again! Britney Spears dons bridal gown in surprise wedding post after Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears may be ready to walk down the aisle again if her recent social media post is anything to go by. The singer looked very much the beautiful bride in a video that showed her in a wedding veil.

In the clip she shared on her Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 20, the “Baby One More Time” singer donned a white dress paired with a long, lacy veil. She stared at the camera as she swayed her hips to the tune of Sting’s “Fields of Gold” playing in the background.

But Spears is all about self-love this time. The 42-year-old joked that she has indeed gotten married again — to herself! She acknowledges that it “might seem embarrassing or stupid” but thinks it’s “the most brilliant thing” she’s ever done.

A separate photo posted days prior showed her in the same white dress as she announced the day when she married herself. It’s not exactly clear when this happened but she has previously walked down the aisle three times.

Third time’s a charm, they say. Well, that’s what everyone thought when Spears married her long-time boyfriend, actor and model Sam Asghari, on June 9, 2022. They had a star-studded ceremony attended by Donatella Versace. Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore, to name a few.

They were together as a couple since 2016 but only stayed as husband and wife for over a year. Asgari was the first to file for the divorce on Aug. 16. 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the filing. He confirmed the separation in a now-deleted post on his Instagram Story.

After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.

Spears had admitted then that she was a “little shocked” about the divorce but refused to go into detail. She said she was in pain but grateful for the messages of love and support she has received.

Despite the divorce, the singer only had nice things to say about her ex-husband in her memoir, The Woman In Me, released on Oct. 24, 2023. She reportedly finished writing the book while she was still with Asghari. She called him a “gift from God” and also shared her gratitude for his silent support throughout her legal ordeal as she petitioned for freedom from her 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears.

She wrote in excerpts of her book shared online, “I look up to him — his consistency with working out and being a good man and being healthy and taking care of me and helping me learn how we can take care of each other. He’s such an inspiration and I’m grateful”.

Before Asghari, Spears was married to her backup dancer, Kevin Federline, from 2004 to 2007. She filed for divorce in November 2006, just eight weeks after she gave birth to their second child. They share two teenage sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden, 18, who now live with their father in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Spears’ first husband was her childhood friend Jason Alexander (not the Seinfeld actor). You can hardly call it a marriage because it was annulled after just 55 hours. In her memoir, she clarified that they were not in love and blamed herself for being drunk and bored for the spur-of-the-moment decision to wait in line and get married at a shotgun Las Vegas wedding on Jan. 3, 2004.

