‘I always cry’: Britney Spears taking drastic action after son Jayden made the ultimate betrayal against any parent

Britney Spears has everyone scratching their heads following her recent declaration that she is moving out of America just as she reconnected with her estranged son Jayden James Federline in California.

Spears had been vocal about wanting to be with her children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, including their eldest son Sean Preston, 19. The teens live with their dad and his new family in Hawaii, so fans were happy over reports that she had finally begun to patch up her difficult relationship with her kids.

A source said to be familiar with the situation but not permitted to speak publicly about it confirmed to USA Today that the mother-and-son reunion did happen. Although Kevin probably didn’t hear about it firsthand from his son because according to his lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, “if there has been a reconciliation it’s news to Kevin.” Ouch! Talk about a betrayal because it’s not like he is against it. On the contrary, he is supportive of the boys “having a relationship with their mother.”

Jayden is reportedly back in California and working on reconnecting with his mother. Per another insider “they have been spending a lot of time together.” He has previously admitted in an interview that it would take a “lot of time and effort” to build a full relationship. He also shared his plans “to see her again” when she gets “better mentally.” Judging from her Instagram posts and all her dancing videos, it seems the 42-year-old is happy now that she’s able to regain control of her life with the end of her 13-year-conservatorship.

The “Toxic” hitmaker is living her life to the fullest — probably too much though as she recently announced that she is moving to Mexico soon. In a since-deleted Instagram post reshared by fans on X, she talked about how she always feels sad every time she leaves the country from a vacation. She said that while her home is lovely, she’s a “completely different person being away!”

Britney moving to Mexico? pic.twitter.com/Gb37WgLXw9 — • coupure électrique (@soullesswifey) November 13, 2024

“I cry every time I leave there and it’s the funniest thing. It’s such a tiny place but it was my first time staying there for two weeks. I actually nested and was not happy at all about leaving!!!” she wrote.

Elsewhere in her post, she talked about going on a spiritual journey and of having an epiphany about the relevance of her tears to the ocean. She added: “I jumped in the saltwater of the ocean and realized that when we cry our tears have salt and so does the ocean. They say when it rains it’s God’s tears.” Spears then confessed: “I cry a lot and I think it’s healthy!!! I know I’m going through a spiritual journey right now and I will be honest it’s hard and very bittersweet.”

She’s either telling the truth and heading south of the border or just writing her thoughts out loud. If she’s relocating then it couldn’t have come at such an inopportune time amid reports that Jayden is graduating from high school this month and has moved from Hawaii to California to be closer to her.

Spears hasn’t commented on reports about her reunion with Jayden. She had previously lamented about her estrangement from her sons saying that since they’ve been gone, she felt like a huge part of her has died and that she no longer had a purpose as they were her joy and her everything. She also shared that her love for her children “has no boundaries,” so whether she’s moving to Mexico or not they will always be in her heart.

