Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kevin Federline visits Harajuku shopping street and Britney Spears Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center
Photo by Jun Sato/GC Images and Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Music
News

Kevin Federline was blindsided by Britney Spears’ reunion with their estranged son and his lawyer has spoken up

The pop star's family reconciliation took her ex-husband by surprise.
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 08:48 pm

Oops! She did it again! Britney Spears ticked off her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, by pulling off an unexpected move that left the latter in total shock. The pop princess has reportedly staged a reconciliation with their younger son Jayden, and we heard the former dancer did not see this one coming. 

Recommended Videos

It’s no secret that Kevin and Britney are not on good terms. The exes have been feuding for years over many issues related to child support and the welfare of their two kids, Jayden and Sean, who are now adults. Jayden turned 18 last Sept. 12, while Sean is already 19. 

This week, TMZ learned through sources that the “Toxic” hitmaker is having a face-to-face reunion with Jayden after not seeing each other for years. The 18-year-old has purportedly moved back to Los Angeles from Hawaii, making it possible for the mother and son to spend a lot of time together. 

There’s no confirmation if Jayden has moved in with his mom in her Thousand Oaks property, which she bought for $7.4 million in 2015. Regardless of where he is staying, Spears is just so “thrilled to have her baby back” and make up for lost time between them. 

While Britney is finally having the time of her life with her once-estranged son, sources told the outlet that Kevin was taken aback by the unprecedented reconciliation between the two. He was totally blindsided by what his ex-wife and son had been planning all along. 

“If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, said in response to the reunion news. 

Federline was left stunned by Spears’ surprising move since she hadn’t been in communication with their boys for so long. Well, at least, not in a way that could predict their reconciliation. Britney only had a call with her sons on Mother’s Day earlier this year. Other than that, they haven’t seen each other in 3 years. 

It was almost impossible for them to physically reunite since Jayden and Sean moved to Hawaii with their dad and his wife, Victoria Prince, last year. With Jayden finally back in Los Angeles, only Sean remains with their father, who has two younger children with his second wife — Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 11.

In a follow-up report, TMZ disclosed that the reconciliation between Britney and Jayden couldn’t have happened at a better time, since the pop star is just a few days away from sending her last child support check to Federline. 

Britney paid $10,000 at the start of the month for her younger son’s expenses, and her last $10,000 payment is scheduled to be wired on Nov. 15. Their legal teams agreed earlier this year that Spears’ child support payments would officially end this November, once Jayden is done with high school.

However, Kaplan has since given an update via Page Six, claiming that Spears may still be forced to hand in some money to pay for her boys’ expenses.

“I would say that under the terms of judgment, there will still be some responsibilities to contribute on certain expenses. The regular and recurring child support payments would end, [but] there could be other expenses she volunteered to pay in certain categories even after they’re of majority [age].”

Britney’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, has not commented on the issue. The “Gimme More” singer has also refrained from personally addressing anything related to her financial support for her children. It’s worth noting, however, that before Sean turned 19 last year, Spears had to cough up $40,000 monthly in child support payments to her ex-husband.  

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
Luigi is an experienced Freelance Writer with over 15 years in the industry, specializing in technology, health and wellness, business, and mostly entertainment news. Known for having a keen eye on celebrity culture, the latest in royals, and trending movies and TV shows, he brings a unique perspective and depth to each news report he writes. Off the clock, you’ll find him either immersed in his favorite shows Superstore and The Good Wife, or enjoying outdoor adventures with his three dogs, Lyka, Casper, and Kitkat.