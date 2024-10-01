‘Britney can never catch a break’: Britney Spears reveals fiery accident that burnt off her eyelashes, brows, and bangs and almost turned her British

Britney Spears is one of the most beloved and iconic artists of our generation, as she redefined the pop genre and became pop royalty. However, her fame was also one of the sources of her unhappiness and it looks like she can’t really catch a break after her recent scary tale.

In between a very public breakdown in 2007, shaving her head, and trying to be a parent for her then-small children, Spears was annihilated in the press, which led to a conservatorship she didn’t want. Her father, Jamie Spears, was in charge of her finances, business decisions, and even personal life for over a decade, and now Spears is finally free.

However, as she is back on Instagram with a series of new videos, Spears also recalled a wild and scary tale that could’ve had dire consequences.

Britney Spears’ freakshow fire incident is everyone’s deepest nightmare

Britney Spears reveals she had a fire-related accident 6 months ago which burnt off her eyebrows, eyelashes and part of her hair. pic.twitter.com/l7ruZbxx9k — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024

In a now-deleted video shared on Sept. 30, Spears recalled a freak accident that happened six months ago. The “Toxic” singer started to explain that she tried to light her fireplace and that it blew in her face… literally, explaining it all while using a British accent because she was “bored.”

“Six months ago something happened that it was really, really dangerous,” Spears started her story. “I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face.”

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” superstar explained that it had happened before and that she usually gets security to handle the fire. However, this time, she was feeling like a brave new girl and wanted to handle it herself. She continued, “it blew in my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows, and see this baby hair? This is basically from six months ago.”

She described that she was in so much pain and thought she’d have to go to the emergency room. At the time, she was with an unnamed companion who didn’t wake up during the entire fire drama, so she put some ice that did nothing and ended up taking three Tylenol to ease the pain and eventually went to sleep, no hospital needed.

It’s unclear why the singer decided to tell the story now, although she warned at the beginning of the video that she was “bored.” Fans online showed concern for Spears, who appears normal, with no lasting results from the freak accident.

No one knowing this until she decided to tell it is something I’m happy about. Progress. — R (@TheK_Nox) September 30, 2024 Omg, Britney can never catch a break 😭 — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) September 30, 2024

However, some couldn’t get over the fact that she spoke with a weird British accent, something she’s been doing for years when feeling playful. The singer described in her memoir, The Woman in Me, that her late grandmother was British and made her feel closer to her.

why does she randomly have an english accent dbbwkekqk — momo 💋 (@amazingmomo_) September 30, 2024 Did the fire turn her british as well??? — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) September 30, 2024

Although it’s unclear whether this was a true story, this isn’t Britney’s first stint with fire. In 2020, the singer announced she burned down her gym because she had lit two candles and “one thing led to another,” and she burned down the entire thing. Maybe she should stay away from fire from now on, as a precaution.

