Wendy Williams
Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Celebrities
News

‘Both of you walked away’: ‘Upset’ Wendy Williams calls out caretakers for ‘lack of care’ as they ruin her moment of confidence

The talk show host was visibly upset after her caretakers majorly messed up.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Dec 27, 2024 01:23 pm

Daytime TV legend Wendy Williams made a rare public appearance recently to attend her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.’s graduation dinner. But the joyous occasion wasn’t without its minor hiccups as the 60-year-old got into an argument with her carers.

The talk show host was heard berating her two caretakers in footage of the incident. She had traveled from New York to Miami to be with her son, but from the sounds of it, her journey was anything but smooth sailing. Although there was some missing context, InTouch Weekly reported that Williams could be heard yelling to the group, “And then both of you walked away leaving my s**t in the street,” before saying, “Just get the car, please. Make sure it’s the right car.”

Wendy Williams calls out her caretakers

It sounds like her caretakers really messed up in a big way. We In Miami Podcast host, Stunt Lifestyle was at the scene and was able to ask some more questions from Williams, finding out exactly what had made her so upset.

According to the podcast host, Williams had been leaving a restaurant and had felt confident walking, so her son brought her wheelchair out onto the street. In the clip, Williams explains that her caretakers “got the wrong car,” before leaving her wheelchair on the street, “I knocked on the door and it was [the] totally wrong car. They left my scooter as they walked over there leaving my most precious most – this cost a f***ing mint.”

Williams was understandably upset, Stunt stated Wendy and her family were angered by the “messy” ordeal, they believed her caretakers were incompetent, adding that it was “about the disorganization and the lack of care.” The frustration seems perfectly understandable considering these people are being paid to look after Williams who is pretty vulnerable. However, it seems they are making some pretty unforgivable mistakes – these are people that Williams hasn’t got much choice but to trust.

What happened to Wendy Williams?

Until relatively recently, Williams had been a staple of daytime television but sadly her health has been in steady decline for the past several years. Concern for the TV host started back in 2017 after she fainted while on air. Then, in 2021, Williams had to pull out midway through the season due to her health, and the decision was made to cancel The Wendy Williams Show the following year.

In 2023 she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia. Frontotemporal dementia is a group of diseases that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and can often lead to behavioral and personality changes. Meanwhile, primary progressive aphasia affects one’s ability to communicate.

While celebrating his graduation, Kevin Hunter Jr. gave a little health update on his mother claiming she’s sober and hoping to come home soon. Reports earlier in the year claimed that she was staying at a treatment facility to help with her dementia, although, from the sounds of it, she’s hoping to get well enough to be able to return to her family.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.