Wendy Williams ‘looks like she’s doing better’ as she attends son’s college graduation on a mobility scooter

We all miss seeing Wendy Williams sitting on her iconic purple chair and serving the latest celebrity gossip on morning television. Ever since news broke that she’s become “permanently disabled” amid her battle with dementia, the queen of daytime talk show hasn’t been seen in public… until this week.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Williams, 60, bravely stepped out to attend her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.’s college graduation. The former talk show host was snapped rocking a full glam while riding a mobility scooter to the event at Florida International University’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs in University Park, Florida.

Photos obtained by Page Six showed Williams looking better and fabulous while entering the venue. She evidently prepared for her son’s special day since she had on a sparkly midnight blue floor-length gown. She paired it with black-and-white Chanel shoes and gold, silver, and diamond-encrusted accessories over her hands and neck.

Wendy Williams rides on mobility scooter, cries tears of joy while attending her son’s college graduation amid dementia battle https://t.co/lv8pyBy1SZ pic.twitter.com/MzYkwIbzml — Page Six (@PageSix) December 20, 2024

Williams, who was revealed to be diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in February, was photographed with some security guards at the venue. However, she did not need help running her scooter on her own.

Fans who spotted the Wendy Williams Show host at the graduation shared photos and clips from her rare public sighting. One video shared on X showed her sitting between her sister, Wanda Finnie, and her dad, Thomas Williams Sr., 93, while paying attention to the ceremony. It drew a lot of positive reactions from her supporters who miss seeing her on TV.

“She looks better than the last time I saw her. Glad she’s doing good,” one wrote, while another commented, “I just watched all of her new documentaries recently and it makes me so happy to see she’s finally with her family. Sitting next to her sister [crying emoji].”

she looks like she’s doing better im happy for her 🥹 — cuntyLISA⸆⸉💚 (@cuntylisaaa) December 19, 2024

Someone else remarked, “She looks like she’s doing better. I’m happy for her.” Meanwhile, a casual supporter, who was moved by Williams’ latest public appearance, penned a lengthy message, saying: “I don’t know the extent of her health problems, but from what I’ve heard it feels like she’s been done wrong by some. I’m happy to see her out and living life and celebrating her family. I hope she continues to flourish with the right people surrounding her.”

According to Page Six, when Hunter Jr., 24, was called on stage to receive his diploma, Williams was instantly overcome with emotion and was seen wiping tears away. One photo shared by the outlet also featured Williams clasping her hands under her chin while sobbing. Williams’ son reportedly took longer to finish his studies because he was caring for his sick mom. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics degree this week, per the commencement booklet obtained by the U.S. Sun.

The Emmy Award-winning TV personality’s latest sighting comes less than a month after her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey, announced in late November that she’s become “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated” due to her early-onset dementia.

Wendy Williams is “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated” as a result of early-onset dementia, according to court-appointed guardian. pic.twitter.com/xhP1DoDN9r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 27, 2024

It can be noted that her popular talk show was canceled in 2022 in the wake of her health struggles. Williams, who had an estimated net worth of $40 million in 2020, was put under legal guardianship after it was determined that she was of “unsound mind” to make financial decisions.

After losing control of her assets, Williams’ net worth significantly dropped to $5 million. Since her diagnosis was revealed earlier this year, she’s been staying in a wellness facility that helps her address and manage her symptoms. Based on her outing this week, it appears Williams’ health regimen is doing wonders for her condition.

