Who is Wendy Williams’ ex-husband?

In the coming days we’ll be getting a more detailed glimpse at the personal life of Wendy Williams when the Lifetime documentary releases. The daytime talk show host has always been pretty open when it comes to her personal life from her recent dementia and aphasia diagnosis to her relationship with her ex-husband.

Who was Wendy Williams’ first husband?

Williams has been married and divorced twice, her first marriage to sales and marketing professional, Bert Girigorie, didn’t last long. The couple married in 1994 but were divorced a year later. In an interview with Radar Online in 2019, Girigorie spoke about what it was like being married to Williams, apparently things went south pretty fast after their wedding day. The couple’s arguments reached a head in 1995, Girigorie claims that he and Williams “had a big blowout and the relationship became very strained.”

Who was Wendy Williams’ second husband?

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Williams found love again with Kevin Hunter. Hunter is an executive producer and publisher although he’s most well known for being Wendy’s manager. He’s served as producer for a lot of her projects including The Wendy Williams Show and Death by Gossip. However, when the pair met in 1994 Hunter actually didn’t have any previous experience in show business; according to Yahoo, he was the owner of a beauty parlor. It’s safe to say that he got his start in show business through Wendy. The couple went on to marry in 1999 and have a son, Kevin Jr., in 2000.

Whilst things seemed to initially be going better for Williams compared to her last relationship she would later explain that Hunter had been cheating on her throughout their relationship. Speaking with Business Insider in 2021 the talk show host revealed the extent of his adultery, “Kevin was a serial cheat. He cheated when I dated him. He cheated when I married him. He cheated while I was on bed rest during the entire nine months of me being pregnant.” She also revealed that she had been planning on divorcing her husband since before their son was born, “I went into the delivery room knowing in my mind, ‘I’m planning my divorce,'” Ultimately they ended their marriage in 2019 after reports that Hunter had fathered a child with a mistress.

When explaining why things didn’t end between the two sooner, Williams said that the talk show getting bigger and her son were her two main reasons. Prior to their divorce Williams had shut down accusations of her husband’s infidelity.

After the divorce

Obviously Hunter was fired as Williams’ producer, he would later go on to launch his own production company in 2020. His publishing business which he co-owned with his wife but full ownership was given to him after his divorce according to Page Six. The company has signed a few authors but there hasn’t been much activity. As for Wendy Williams, she would go on to speak more about her relationship in the coming years and in 2022 she even claimed to have remarried.