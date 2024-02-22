Wendy Williams’ dementia diagnosis and aphasia issues, explained

Former talk show host and media personality Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia. Williams has been open in the past about her various health struggles, and was recently in the news about a controversial court-ordered guardianship.

An update from her care team said Williams, 59, had lived with cognitive issues for some time, causing widespread speculation about her health. Williams’ talk show was canceled in 2022, and since then, she has been placed under guardianship and has been living in a care facility. Before her dementia and aphasia diagnosis, Williams lived with Graves’ disease and lymphedema, likely worsened by alcohol addiction.

Under guardianship, Williams was cut off from her family, who have pushed back on the restrictions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. News of Williams’ diagnosis came before a two-part documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?, on the broadcaster’s health problems and the controversy surrounding her living conditions, set to premiere on Feb. 24, 2024.

Wendy Williams can still do many things for herself

Wendy Williams diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).



The talk show host’s two-part Lifetime documentary premieres this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/U9AghwpgQ1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2024 via Pop Crave/X

According to her care team update, Wendy Williams could still do most things for herself when her progressive aphasia and dementia diagnosis was confirmed, and had maintained her “trademark sense of humor.” But frontotemporal dementia, the update says, is “a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions” and had “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

For Williams, early signs of the problem presented in erratic behaviors, language challenges, and confusion. According to People, Williams can contact her family, but they don’t know where she is and can’t contact her. Her niece, Alex Finnie, told the outlet,

“We’ve all seen the images over the last few months — and, really, few years — of what has seemed like a spiral for my aunt. It was shocking and heartbreaking to see her in this state.” via People

Cleveland Clinic says primary progressive aphasia (PPA) can’t be cured. Treatments exist to improve a patient’s quality of life, and those living with PPA typically live up to 12 years after they are diagnosed.

The press release sharing Williams’ health update concluded,

” … [Williams] is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.” via PR Newswire

Williams is the second high-profile celebrity in recent years diagnosed with cognitive issues at a relatively young age. In 2022, Bruce Willis, then 67, announced his frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnosis.