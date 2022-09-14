Wendy Williams‘ journey to sobriety has encountered a speed bump after the popular talk show host checks back into rehab.

Williams, 58, has been fighting the good fight to gain back her sobriety ever since late 2018 and early 2019 when it was revealed she experienced a relapse. Now, “it’s gotten worse,” according to Page Six. “She went from wine to straight up vodka.”

Williams is reported to have checked into an undisclosed “wellness facility” and is “taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career,” confirmed her publicist Shawn Zanotti via the U.S. Sun.

Williams has been candid about her struggles with addiction in the past, including during a taping of The Wendy Williams Show in 2019 following a two-month hiatus. At that time, she opened up about her decision to live at a ‘sober house’ and laid out all the efforts she was taking to stay healthy.

“I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past,” she told the audience. “And never went to a place to get the treatment, I don’t know how.” However, she explained to her audience that she now had a 24-hour “sober coach” and a driver who picked her up after the live tappings to escort her to all the meetings she needed to attend to stay on track.

Nevertheless, Williams has found herself battling for her sobriety once more, this time after a public fallout with the production company, Debmar-Mercury, which made the decision to conclude The Wendy Williams Show‘s 13-year run without her. Earlier this year she also opened up to Good Morning America about her health and legal battles, which included Wells Fargo deeming her an “incapacitated person” and requesting guardianship over her finances.

Over the years, Williams has remained positive and resilient in the face of her additional battles. We hope she can continue to do the same and wish her all the best in her recovery.