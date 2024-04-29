Jasmine from ’90 Day Fiance’ before surgery, confirmed

If you’re a fan of 90 Day Fiancé — the addictive American reality television series following couples who’ve applied for or received a K-1 visa, which is available solely to foreign fiancés of American citizens, and thus have 90 days to get married — you’ll undoubtedly be familiar with Jasmine Pineda.

The Panamanian bombshell first appeared in the show’s spin-off show 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2017, alongside her now-husband Gino Palazzolo. Together, they made one of the most chaotic couples to star in the series.

Pineda is famously glamorous, and she’s not shy about her past plastic surgery, which has led to that dazzling image. A butt lift, a boob job, and lip fillers are among the treatments she’s undergone.

The proud mother of two boys — a 36-year-old former English literature teacher — has posted several photos on her social media accounts, showing how she looked before and after her various procedures.

What did Jasmine Pineda look like pre-surgery?

Images via Instagram / Jasmine Pineda

While Pineda was always an attractive woman, her glow-up is undeniable. The above photographs were taken ten years apart, and she looks fresher than ever in the second, most recent one, post-surgery.

Most importantly, her journey to looking the way she does today makes her happy. In May 2022, she told her followers, “I’m love, I’m caring, I’m down to earth. Today I can happily say: I love myself. If I could be anyone, I would still choose to be me.”

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Pineda has explained in great detail the extent to which she has transformed herself with surgery, as well as the cost of the various procedures.

Images via Instagram / Jasmine Pineda

As is the case with anybody who chooses to transform their appearance with surgery, what Jasmine Pineda does with her body is her business and her business only. The important thing is it makes her happy.

That she’s so open about it on social media is admirable; we think she looks terrific.

