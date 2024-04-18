’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Jasmine and Gino still together?

In just a few short years, Jasmine and Gino established themselves as one of the 90 Day Fiancé universe’s most chaotic couples, and as fans of the reality TV franchise know very well, the competition for that title is extremely stiff.

Debuting on the show in 2021, American citizen Gino Palazzolo and his Panamanian partner, Jasmine Pineda, have appeared on two seasons of the pre-engagement series 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, before appearing on season ten of the main series, and later the follow-up show, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, in its latest season.

Throughout their four separate TV seasons, Jasmine and Gino have broken up and made up more times than most viewers can count. Fans quickly found Gino’s attitude towards women to be creepy and degrading, and Jasmine’s explosive fits of anger spawned several viral videos online showing viewer’s disbelief at her behavior, as well as Gino’s poor attempts to de-escalate the situation by lying his way out of the disagreements.

From what we’ve seen on screen, it’s hard to tell whether the couple is coming or going, and many viewers will hope the two decide to throw in the towel and part ways for good. Here’s what we know about where the couple stands today.

Jasmine and Gino’s story

Jasmine and Gino first appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days back in 2021, and the early episodes showcased the couple’s first real-life meeting in Jasmine’s native country of Panama. Early on, the limitations of online dating became very apparent, when Palazzolo was shocked by Pineda’s jealousy-fueled rages – although Gino’s actions with other women did not help matters. The American also had his own insecurities, such as constantly wearing hats in the hopes that his lover wouldn’t discover that he was bald.

Things quickly went from bad to worse when it was revealed that Gino sent nude photos of Jasmine to his ex-girlfriend without her consent, and ridiculed her in the same texts. When Pineda confronted him about this, Palazzolo resorted to gaslighting, insisting a topless photo somehow didn’t qualify as a nude, resulting in a physical fight where Jasmine hit her boyfriend before producers restrained her. However, the two patched things up and were engaged by the end of the season, returning for season six.

In the new season, the couple struggled to overcome jealousy issues early on in their relationship, as well as arguments over starting a family and their financial arrangements in the run-up to Jasmine coming to America under a K-1 fiancé visa. By the time Jasmine eventually arrived in Gino’s home state of Michigan in 90 Day Fiancé season 10, the same old arguments only intensified. While planning the nuptials, Gino found out Jasmine had spent $10,000 – meant for a wedding dress – on butt implant surgery.

To make matters worse, Dane, Jasmine’s ex, provided some funding for the procedure. During this explosive argument, old feelings about Gino distributing his fiancé’s nude photos came to the surface once more.

Are Jasmine and Gino still together in 2024?

Jasmine and Gino are seemingly still together, as of April 2024 – emphasis on “seemingly”. On Valentine’s Day this year, it was revealed that the couple had wed shortly after filming on season ten wrapped in a secret ceremony, but that wasn’t the end of the story. The couple were recently announced in the cast line-up for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 8, so viewers probably won’t have a full idea of where their relationship currently stands until the season wraps.

On social media, however, signs of a potential relationship trouble or even a break-up seem to be more apparent. Gino’s last post featuring Jasmine was in March, which is not bad in itself, but Jasmine’s Instagram is almost entirely scrubbed of any images of Gino. The last image of the couple was posted in February, but it is a screenshot of the People article announcing their wedding, which took place last year. Other than that, Jasmine’s page seems almost entirely Gino-free, with the last post being a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight back in September.

It is possible that the international couple quietly called it quits, but until spoilers are revealed for the new season of Happily Ever After?, there’s no way to know for certain.

