’90 Day Fiancé’: Are Big Ed and Liz still together?

On the recent season finale of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off 90 Day: The Last Resort, “Big” Ed Brown and Liz Woods re-affirmed their relationship to one another, after years of struggle. The couple, two of the 90 Day universe’s most famous alumni, exchanged vows in a re-commitment ceremony at the couples’ retreat where they took part in numerous therapies in an effort to save their relationship.

During the event, Big Ed and Liz kicked the mock-wedding ceremony up a notch by proposing to one another — first Liz, then Ed, which Liz accepted. According to numerous reports, the couple tied the knot for real in August 2023, shortly after filming for The Last Resort wrapped.

In more recent weeks, however, speculation has been rife online that the two reality stars are no longer together, with many theorists also suggesting that they may have moved on with someone new.

Big Ed and Liz’s journey to The Last Resort

Big Ed first appeared on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days with his previous girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega, from the Philippines. After a series of major red flags on Big Ed’s part, from lying about his height and wanting to have children, to washing his hair with mayonnaise and telling his then-girlfriend that she stank and possibly has STDs, Ed and Rose parted ways.

Ed appeared on another spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, which followed his early relationship with Liz, who was working as a waitress at a restaurant Ed frequented. While initially a brief fling, the two reconnected and began dating as a serious couple, featuring on two seasons of The Single Life before getting engaged for the first time in 2021.

By the time of their second reunion episode on The Single Life, many fellow cast members called out Ed for being narcissistic, with co-star Debbie Johnson telling Ed that he was only in love with himself. Around this time, an audio leaked online of Ed verbally abusing Liz, which likely influenced Ed’s frosty reception. However, the couple claimed that things were now better than it was during the filming of season two, as Ed was no longer friends with some of the more toxic influences in his life.

Ed and Liz appeared on another spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where many of Ed’s previous issues with Rose came to the fore once again. Ed accused Liz of having had frequent sexual partners and continuously gaslighted her, until they eventually broke off their engagement. By this reunion finale episode, however, the engagement was back on.

However, Ed and Liz still had a lot of unresolved issues between them and their chequered past, prompting the couple to arrive at the Florida Keys couples’ retreat, as shown on The Last Resort.

Are Big Ed and Liz Woods still together?

Photo via TLC

Rumors of a split began to swirl late last year, when Liz shared on her Instagram stories that filming had just wrapped on 90 Day Diaries, writing in December that “a lot” had happened since The Last Resort. Ed had also stopped appearing on Liz’s posts, only adding to speculation that they had split up once more.

Since then, a series of Instagram stories featuring a faceless mystery man have appeared on her social media, featuring Liz embracing him. Given Big Ed’s famous 4 feet, 10-inch height, a brief glance can quickly discern that the man is too tall to be Ed.

On Sunday, February 11th, Liz all but verbally confirmed this split, celebrating the birthday of the mystery man — meaning it couldn’t be Big Ed, as his birthday is on April 28th.

“Happy birthday bebe, I hope his mom knows that her son is taking good care of someone’s daughter,” Liz wrote on her story, with the latter comment perhaps alluding to her well-documented, troubled past with Ed.

90 Day Diaries season 5 returned in January of this year, and Big Ed and Liz are yet to appear on this season so far. In order to avoid spoilers, it is likely that neither Ed nor Liz can outright state whether or not they are still together until their episode airs. This has often been the case for 90 Day cast members, often alluding to a split before outright confirming it once an episode documenting their break-up has aired.